4 injured after pickup truck crashes into Hideaway Bar in Ivanhoe Village

A man whose blood alcohol level was roughly four times the legal limit crashed a pickup truck into Hideaway Bar in Ivanhoe Village on Sunday night, injuring four people, according to police and court records.

The truck’s driver, 45-year-old Jackson M. Click, was arrested on a charge of DUI causing serious bodily injury. He was booked into the Orange County Jail with bail set at $5,000, records show.

According to an arrest report, Orlando Police Department officers were called to the restaurant and bar on Virginia Drive about 6 p.m., arriving to find the Dodge Ram truck “partially inside” the building with a large crowd standing around it, several of whom identified Click as the driver.

The four people hurt in the crash were taken to AdventHealth Orlando, the report said. Though none of their injuries were considered life-threatening, one victim had “a serious laceration on her face which would require stitches and cause permanent scarring,” the report said.

A photo released by the agency showed the truck had crashed through a fence and the restaurant’s patio seating before colliding into its exterior wall.

Click was taken to the Orange County DUI Center, where records show his blood-alcohol level tests registered 0.315 and 0.324 — several times the legal limit for driving, 0.08.

Records said Click’s eyes were red and glassy and he was in a “depressed mood,” calling himself stupid, making rambling statements and repeating questions that had already been answered.

“This was the stupidest decision that I ever made,” Click said, according to the records. While in the testing room, he also reportedly said, “I can’t drink, I got swept up with it.”

A longtime local favorite, Hideaway reportedly has plans to move from its current location. According to a June 2021 report by GrowthSpotter, Hideaway is slated to move into a new facility as part of the second phase of The Yard at Ivanhoe development across Virginia.

In a Facebook post on Monday, Hideaway thanked the Ivanhoe Village community “for all of your immense love and support.”

Story continues

“We did suffer a terrible blow to our home, but it is only bricks,” the post said. “Nothing matters more to us than our patrons and their safety. We are terribly sad that people have been hurt. They are in our hearts and minds tonight as we try to piece things back together. We ask that you keep them close in your hearts as well.”

The post said the bar hoped to reopen Tuesday.

“We will not be opening today,” it said. “But as most of you know, nothing keeps The Hideaway down. ... We will keep everyone posted.”

jeweiner@orlandosentinel.com