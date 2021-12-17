4 injured in Portsmouth shooting

Four people — three men and a woman — were injured in a shooting overnight in Portsmouth, police said.

Officers were notified around 1:45 a.m., according to dispatch, about a shooting at 4105 Portsmouth Blvd.

Police found three men and a woman who had been shot and were suffering from injuries not considered life-threatening. Three of the victims were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Police have not released any additional information about this incident. No suspects have been identified.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Lyndon German, frederick.german@virginiamedia.com