4 injured in Portsmouth shooting

Lyndon German, The Virginian-Pilot

Four people — three men and a woman — were injured in a shooting overnight in Portsmouth, police said.

Officers were notified around 1:45 a.m., according to dispatch, about a shooting at 4105 Portsmouth Blvd.

Police found three men and a woman who had been shot and were suffering from injuries not considered life-threatening. Three of the victims were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Police have not released any additional information about this incident. No suspects have been identified.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Lyndon German, frederick.german@virginiamedia.com

