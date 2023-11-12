4 injured when shootout erupts in middle of interstate in Alabama, cops say

Police in Alabama are investigating after they say a shootout on a highway left four people injured.

The Birmingham Police Department began receiving calls around 4:40 p.m. Friday, Nov. 10, about a shootout taking place on Interstate 59.

When police arrived, they found two vehicles that were shot into, police said in a video posted on the department’s Facebook page.

Police found two people with gunshot wounds at the scene. The two men were taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Two other men showed up at a hospital with gunshot wounds, according to police. Their injuries were reported to be non-life-threatening.

Police believe one of the vehicles followed the other because the occupants thought it was their stolen car.

“We believe a group saw their possible stolen vehicle and began following it. This vehicle was allegedly taken in a neighboring city,” Officer Truman Fitzgerald said in the video.

The two groups then stopped on the interstate and a “shootout ensued,” police said.

Fitzgerald said police believe all four people who were shot were involved in the incident and no bystanders were hit by gunfire.

Driver killed when her pickup truck is pushed off bridge in crash, Kentucky cops say

Fight over dog leads to shootout between neighbors in Florida front yard, cops say

1 dead, 2 wounded by early morning gunfire near Uptown Charlotte, CMPD says