4 injured in Tacoma shooting

Police are investigating after four people were injured in a shooting in Tacoma on Saturday, according to the Tacoma Police Department.

According to TPD, a person in a car shot at another car around 5:30 p.m. at South Yakima Avenue and South 56th Street in Tacoma.

Three girls ages 15, 16, and 17 were hit, along with a 17-year-old male. An 18-year-old male was also in the car but was not hit.

The victims drove themselves to St. Joseph Medical Center to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

