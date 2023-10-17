4 inmates escape from Georgia jail, jump into Dodge Challenger getaway car, deputies say

Law enforcement in Georgia are searching for four inmates who escaped from the Bibb County Detention Center.

Deputies said the four inmates left the jail through a damaged window in a common space area and a cut fence on Monday morning.

At around 3 a.m. on Monday, a blue Dodge Challenger pulled up to the jail and helped the inmates escape from the property.

The sheriff’s office identified the inmates as:

52-year-old Joey Fourner, who was being held in jail for murder. Fourner is a white man with blue eyes and gray hair. He stands 5 feet, 9 inches tall.

24-year-old Marc Kerry Anderson, who was being held in jail for aggravated assault. Anderson is a black man with dreads. He stands 5 feet, 9 inches tall.

37-year-old Johnifer Dernard Barnwell, who was being held for the United States Marshals. Barnwell is a black man with braids. He stands 5 feet, 9 inches tall.

29-year-old Chavis Demaryo Stokes, who was being detained for possession of a firearm and drug trafficking. Stokes is a black man with black hair. He stands 5 feet, 7 inches tall.

Several law enforcement agencies including the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, the Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force, FBI, and United States Marshals Office are currently looking for the inmates.

Anyone with information in reference to the location of the inmates or the vehicle is asked to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

