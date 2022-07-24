All 4 inmates who escaped Tennessee detention center captured

The search is over for four inmates who escaped early Saturday from the Silverdale Detention Center.

Hamilton County deputies said four inmates were missing from their cells during their morning head count at 5:30 a.m.

The prison was placed on lockdown and deputies found that the men had forced open a door and climbed over a barbed-wire fence.

Prison officials were able to capture inmates Johnny Bryant and William Atkins within a few hours, at a motel a couple of miles away.

Inmates Justin Lynn Conner and Trevor Lynn Hall were captured Sunday morning.

Conner was taken into custody in Soddy Daisy, Tennessee, and Hall was taken into custody in Jackson County, Tennessee.

Hall is facing charges in two jurisdictions, including property theft, evading arrest and having contraband in a penal institution.

Conner is currently facing charges from five different jurisdictions. His charges include possession of methamphetamine, impersonation, property theft and several traffic charges.

All four inmates are charged with felony escape.

