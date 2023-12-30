4 inmates indicted in 2023 beating death at Oahu Community Correctional Center

Dec. 29—Four Oahu Community Correctional Center inmates were indicted Wednesday on the charge of manslaughter in the 2020 beating death of fellow inmate Christopher Vaefaga, 36.

Four Oahu Community Correctional Center inmates were indicted Wednesday on the charge of manslaughter in the 2023 beating death of fellow inmate Christopher Vaefaga, 36.

An Oahu grand jury indicted two men—Aaron Tuitelapaga, also known as Aaron Tuitelelepaga or Rona, 29, and Bronson Tuitelelepaga, also known as Bronson Tuiteleleapaga, 27—who were awaiting trial for murder in the 2020 death of a 31-year-old man, Sausau Togiai III, also known as Sia Togiai III, at an illegal game room in the Ala Moana area.

The other two men who were indicted are Manu Sorenson, 33, who is awaiting sentencing in another manslaughter case, and Josiah Palimoomanu, also known as Bird, 33, who is scheduled for trial Feb. 26 in a robbery case.

Circuit Judge Ronald Johnson set Palimoomanu's bail at $500, 000. He ordered the other three defendants to be held without bail.

Vaefaga was found dead July 6, 2023, in his cell in module 13.

He was the second OCCC inmate killed in 2023.

On Aug. 31, 2020, Ezequiel Zayas, then 27, punched the head and stomped on the head of Vance Grace, 62, in module 7. Grace was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. Zayas was charged with first-degree murder but pleaded to manslaughter in 2023.

Honolulu police initially identified two inmates in the same housing unit as Vaefaga as suspects but did not make any arrests at the time. Police also said Vaefaga may have been assaulted by two other male inmates.

The Department of the Attorney General's Investigations Division took over the investigation into Vaefaga's death.

Investigators were looking for a mobile phone that might have recorded the beating death.

Its Criminal Justice Division is prosecuting the case.

Manslaughter is punishable by up to 20 years' imprisonment.

Palimoomanu's arraignment is set for Tuesday.

Aaron Tuitelapaga and Sorenson's arraignments are set for Thursday.

Bronson Tuitelelepaga's arraignment had not been entered into the court calendar by end of the business day Thursday, possibly because he had not yet been served with a bench warrant.

In Sorenson's 2018 case he was initially indicted Oct. 4, 2018, on second-degree murder, first-degree robbery and firearm charges in the death of Jacob Feliciano.

Sorenson allegedly robbed and shot Feliciano Sept. 29, 2018, at an illegal game room on Kapiolani Boulevard. Feliciano died Sept. 30, 2018.

A jury found Sorenson guilty Jan. 15, 2020, of manslaughter and two firearm charges.

The state on Jan. 22, 2020, filed a motion for extended terms of imprisonment.

On Jan. 14, 2021, the state filed a notice of intent to use as evidence in an extended-term sentencing hearing his past convictions in federal court and his performance on supervised release.

On Oct. 19 the court denied Sorenson's motion to dismiss extended term enhancement. His sentencing is set for Jan. 24.

Bronson Tuitelelepaga's murder trial is set for Feb. 26, while Aaron Tuitelapaga's trial is set for Jan. 29.

Correction : An earlier version of this story assigned an incorrect date to Vaefaga's death.