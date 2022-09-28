4 innocent bystanders, including two teens, shot at Queens playground

NEW YORK — Four people, two of them teenagers, were shot Tuesday in a Queens park when they were caught in the crossfire of rival groups firing bullets at each other, police and sources said.

The victims were in London Planetree Playground at the intersection of 88th Street and Atlantic Avenue in Ozone Park when the two groups walked into the park around 6:20 p.m., according to cops and sources.

As bullets flew through the green space, panicked park goers scattered, sources said.

Four people were hit with stray bullets, they added.

A 15-year-old girl was shot in the leg and a 16-year-old boy was struck in the back. They were both taken to Long Island Jewish Medical Center in stable condition.

A 20-year-old man was shot twice in the leg and a 32-year-old man was shot once in the leg. Both men were taken to Jamaica Hospital, where they were expected to recover.

One of the groups of shooters got into a black Mercedes-Benz with no front license plate and sped off west on nearby 95th Avenue, sources said.

Police are canvassing hospitals for any other potential victims.

There were no immediate arrests.

