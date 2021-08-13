4 Investing Lessons the Pandemic Has Taught Us

Gabrielle Olya
·3 min read
bernardbodo / Getty Images/iStockphoto
bernardbodo / Getty Images/iStockphoto

The coronavirus pandemic has taken a huge hit on the economy and many individuals' financial security. It has also caused massive swings in the stock market's performance, which could certainly be unnerving to anyone who is invested in it.

Follow Along: 31 Days of Living Richer
Discover: See the Full List of Money's Most Influential and More

But all the uncertainty has taught us some very important investing lessons and reinforced some tried-and-true rules of thumb. See some important investing lessons we've learned from the pandemic.

Last updated: Aug. 13, 2021

Syda Productions / Shutterstock.com
Syda Productions / Shutterstock.com

It's Important To Invest In an Emergency Fund

Before investing any money in the market, it's important to save money in an emergency fund to be prepared for an unexpected job loss or long-term illness -- both of which have become more frequent occurrences during the coronavirus pandemic.

Betterment surveyed 1,000 investors in March, July and September 2020, and found that this is a lesson many investors took to heart. In March, 66% said they have an emergency fund in place; by September, that number had grown to 84%.

Check Out: These 10 Stocks Are Gifts That Keep on Giving

gradyreese / Getty Images
gradyreese / Getty Images

Stay Focused on Long-Term Goals

Your retirement saving strategy shouldn't be affected by fluctuations in the market. This is a lesson that investors seem to have learned over the course of the year -- as of the September 2020 Betterment survey, 57% of investors said that the pandemic had not changed their approach to saving for retirement.

"Seeing more investors adding to their savings while mostly leaving their approach to retirement unchanged is exactly the balance we would hope to see," Betterment experts said in a blog post. "Having accounts to meet short-term goals means that accounts to fund longer-term goals — such as retirement — can remain untouched and continue to grow."

Look Back: 20 Investments That Are Recession-Proof

katjen / Shutterstock.com
katjen / Shutterstock.com

Don't Overreact To Market Volatility

When the pandemic first hit, the stock market took a nosedive, reaching a low point on March 23, 2020. But since then, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 each have soared more than 50%, ABC News reported.

When the market is underperforming, it could be tempting to take money out of it -- which is what 20% of investors did in March, the Betterment survey found. But by September, investors had learned to ride out the ups and downs -- only 14% said they had taken money out of the market in the last six to eight weeks.

"It is great to see the number of people removing money from the market in the face of volatility trickling downward," the Betterment experts said. "But ideally, the number of people withdrawing from the market should be even lower: investors who react to volatility this way may be doing themselves a disservice in the long-run, potentially costing themselves gains by waiting for the market to recover."

Find Out: Ways Investing Will Change in the Next 25 Years

Olu Eletu / Unsplash
Olu Eletu / Unsplash

Maintain a Diversified Portfolio

Market volatility reiterates the need for maintaining a diverse portfolio. Investors should spread their wealth across numerous investment vehicles, which can include IRAs, individual stocks, 401(k) plans, mutual funds, CDs, individual bonds, ETFs, commodities and crypto.

The Betterment survey found that many investors are actively investing in a diverse portfolio, which its experts said is a good thing: "It is great to see the diverse vehicles that our respondents are invested in, beyond just a traditional 401(k) or IRA."

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 4 Investing Lessons the Pandemic Has Taught Us

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • This Stock Could Be Headed for a Crash

    Let's face it... the stock market hasn't been normal -- whatever that means -- in a while. Even before the pandemic, the price-to-sales (P/S) ratio of the average stock on the S&P 500 index was 2.

  • 1 Semiconductor Stock to Buy Right Now

    Its products play a significant role in producing semiconductors for the car industry, cementing future growth potential.

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding 7%; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    They used to say that investors should ‘sell in May and go away.’ It was a reference to a historical pattern, long noticed by investors, that markets frequently swooned in the summer months. From May until October, on average, the S&P 500 has registered an average drop of 1.7%. While this loss is usually subsumed by larger full-year trends, it does affect shorter-term investment decisions. LPL Financial’s chief market strategist Ryan Detrick, however, believes that we’re in for a deeper loss thi

  • If you own an S&P 500 fund, you might want to consider replacing it with this better-performing dividend-stock fund

    The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF selects quality dividend stocks while spreading risk evenly.

  • 4 Toxic Stocks That Don't Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio

    Investors who can correctly spot the overpriced toxic stocks and shun them at the right time are the ones likely to make a profit.

  • 3 Top Cannabis Stocks That Won't Stop Growing

    Some marijuana companies exploded onto the scene before quickly fading. These three pot stocks seem unstoppable.

  • You Can Retire on Dividends — Here’s How

    A dividend stock is a stock you buy in a particular company that pays out a portion, or "dividend," of its earnings back to shareholders. These are usually large, well-established companies with a...

  • Time to Buy the Dip on This Crucial Tech Company

    Across the megatrends of 5G, cloud computing, autonomous vehicles, and others, the common denominator is the requirement for components made of advanced engineered materials. Furthermore, the industry is consolidating, with II-VI being a leader on that front, currently waiting for final approval of its acquisition of Coherent (NASDAQ: COHR). Already down some 30% from all-time highs, II-VI fell another 4% after reporting earnings on Tuesday, Aug. 10.

  • 2 Tech Stocks With 96% to 140% Upside, According to Wall Street

    As a long-term investor, I tend to ignore near-term price targets. Instead, I look for stocks I can hold for at least five years, and preferably longer if my investment thesis remains intact. That being said, price targets can be a good place to find inspiration, and there's no harm in glancing at these figures -- provided you do your own research, too.

  • Mark Zuckerberg’s Money Manager Drops $20 Million on Malibu’s Broad Beach

    Not many wealth managers can fathom affording their own $20 million house, much less two of them, but then again few wealth managers are as successful as Will Griffith and his San Francisco-based Iconiq Capital. Described by Forbes in 2014 as “an obscure Silicon Valley firm” that’s technically an ordinary registered investment advisory, the 10-year-old […]

  • A Peek Into Warren Buffett’s Second-Quarter Stock Moves

    Berkshire Hathaway was a net seller of just over $1 billion of stocks in the period, following almost $4 billion of net sales in the first quarter.

  • Cathie Wood Loves These 3 Crypto Stocks

    ARK Invest CEO Cathie Wood seems to have taken the investing world by storm. In 2020, Wood's flagship ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEMKT: ARKK) outperformed the greater market by nearly 9x -- 149% versus 16% -- and earned her Bloomberg News designation as best stock picker that year. With a focus on disruptive technology, it makes sense that ARK's exchange-traded funds would embrace crypto, but the strong conviction ARK's investments are showing to the sector is still a bit shocking.

  • Should You Buy Intuitive Surgical Ahead of Its Stock Split?

    Nearly one year ago, I predicted that Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG) was headed for a stock split. Sure enough, last week, the robotic surgical-systems pioneer announced a 3-for-1 stock split is on the way. Intuitive Surgical has split its stock in the past.

  • I'm Buying More of This Stock Before It's Too Late

    Next-generation database software maker MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB) is already a fantastic performer in my personal stock portfolio. Share prices have more than tripled since I opened my MongoDB position in the spring of 2020. At the same time, the stock is coming back from a recent plunge, and I really want to boost my MongoDB position before the discount fades away.

  • Fixing Boeing’s Problems Could Boost Its Stock by 35%. What It Needs to Do.

    Shares in the world’s largest aerospace company could rally more than 35% if CEO Dave Calhoun takes bold steps to restore the company’s engineering supremacy.

  • Work Smarter, not Harder: How to Earn Passive Income with Cryptocurrency

    Photo by Executium on Unsplash When you take your money and invest it in the market, your primary goal is to grow your bottom line. One way to do that is to consider diversifying your portfolio to include various investment niches and types. Ultimately, you want to reach a point where you can rely on your investment choices to bring in new income even while you’re sound asleep. To do that and have your money work for you, design your portfolio in a way that generates passive income. But setting

  • 3 Monster Growth Stocks That Could Rocket Higher

    Every investor wants a strong return from his portfolio, and much of the footwork in investing is just research into stocks to find those returns. One tempting strategy: buying into stocks that shown proven records of recent growth. While past performance won’t guarantee a future return, it is natural to look at a stock’s recent history. This growth strategy for investing has plenty of vocal proponents. They advocate getting into stocks with a strong upward trajectory in their share price, and a

  • This left-for-dead area of the market is poised to pop — jump in before it does

    Small-cap stocks provide significant upside — and they're cheap right now.

  • Student loans: FOIA data reveals tons of 'underwater borrowers' ahead of repayment cliff

    Federal data reveals that despite the interest-free payment pause allowing borrowers to find some breathing room during the pandemic, two-thirds of nearly 430,000 student loan borrowers were still "underwater" — meaning that they still haven't been able to make a dent on their original balance.

  • Got $1,000? 3 Reasons to Invest It in This Pot Stock Today

    U.S. cannabis stocks could get a boost once the drug is federally legalized, a development many see as inevitable. If you have $1,000 left after paying all your bills, consider growth stocks like Illinois-based multi-state operator and pure-play cannabis company Cresco Labs (OTC: CRLBF), which saw an outstanding revenue jump of 271% year over year in 2020 to reach $476 million. The company is not profitable yet, but it has consistently reported positive earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA).