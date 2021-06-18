UPDATE 5-Judge under US sanctions set to win presidency for Iran's hardliners

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Parisa Hafezi
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

* Opposition calls for boycott

* Supreme Leader Khamenei urges big turnout

* U.S. oil, financial sanctions worsen economic pain

* Raisi accused over executions of political prisoners

* Cleric has never addressed allegations publicly (Adds detail on president's role, paras 4, 16)

By Parisa Hafezi

DUBAI, June 18 (Reuters) - Iranians voted on Friday in an election expected to hand the presidency to a hardline judge subject to U.S. sanctions, though many are likely to ignore the ballot amid economic hardship and calls for a boycott by critics at home and abroad.

With uncertainty surrounding Iran's efforts to revive its 2015 nuclear deal, the turnout is being viewed by analysts as a referendum on the leadership's handling of an array of crises.

After voting in the capital Tehran, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei urged Iranians to cast ballots, saying "each vote counts ... come and vote and choose your president".

Hardliner Ebrahim Raisi, 60, is the favourite to succeed Hassan Rouhani, a pragmatist prevented under the constitution from serving a third four-year term in the post, which runs the government day-to-day and reports to the supreme leader.

A close Khamenei ally and like him a harsh critic of the West, Raisi is under U.S. sanctions for alleged involvement in executions of political prisoners decades ago.

"If elected, Raisi will be the first Iranian president in recent memory to have not only been sanctioned before he has taken office, but potentially sanctioned while being in office," said analyst Jason Brodsky.

While hundreds of Iranians, including relatives of dissidents killed since Iran’s 1979 Islamic revolution and political prisoners, have called for an election boycott, the establishment’s religiously devout core supporters are expected to vote for Raisi.

"I will vote (out of respect) for martyrs," a young man told state TV, referring to Iranians killed by the country's enemies.

State television showed long queues outside polling stations in several cities. More than 59 million Iranians are eligible to vote. Polls will close at 1930 GMT but can be extended for two hours. The results are expected around midday on Saturday.

"My vote is a big NO to the Islamic Republic," said Farzaneh, 58, from the central city of Yazd. She said contrary to what state TV reported, "the polling stations are almost empty here".

DEMISE OF THE PRAGMATISTS

A win for Raisi would confirm the political demise of pragmatist politicians like Rouhani, weakened by the U.S. decision to quit the nuclear deal and reimpose sanctions in a move that stifled rapprochement with the West.

The reimposed curbs slashed oil exports from 2.8 million barrels per day in 2018 to as low as an estimated 200,000 bpd in some months of 2020, although volumes have crept up since then. The rial currency has tumbled 70% in value since 2018.

Under pressure over rising inflation and joblessness, at about 39% and 11% respectively, the clerical leadership needs a high vote count to boost its legitimacy, damaged after a series of protests against poverty and political curbs since 2017.

"I wish we didn’t have any of those problems since the registration day," said Rouhani after casting his vote, a clear reference to a hardline election body's rejection from the race of several prominent moderate and conservative candidates.

Official opinion polls suggest turnout could be as low as 44%, significantly lower than the 73.3% seen in 2017. Since 1980, the highest turnout in presidential elections was 85.2% in 2009 and the lowest was 50.6% in 1993.

Khamenei, not the president, has the last say on Iran’s nuclear and foreign policies, therefore a Raisi win would not disrupt Iran's bid to revive the agreement and break free of tough oil and financial sanctions.

ECONOMIC MISERY

With economic misery palpable at home, Iran's rulers cannot risk starting the talks from scratch after the election, as the ruling clerics are aware their political fortunes rely on tackling worsening economic hardship.

"Eruption of protests will be inevitable if he fails to heal the nation's economic pain," a government official said, referring to Raisi.

Raisi's record as a hardline judge accused of abuses could worry Washington and liberal Iranians, analysts said, especially given President Joe Biden's focus on human rights globally.

A mid-ranking figure in the hierarchy of Iran’s Shi’ite Muslim clergy, Raisi was appointed by Khamenei to the high-profile job of judiciary chief in 2019.

A few months later, Washington sanctioned him for alleged human rights violations, including the executions of political prisoners in 1980s and the suppression of unrest in 2009, events in which he played a part, according to human rights groups.

Iran has never acknowledged the mass executions, and Raisi himself has never publicly addressed allegations about his role.

Raisi's main rival is former central bank governor Abdolnaser Hemmati, who says a win for any hardliner will result in yet more sanctions imposed by outside powers.

Raisi says he backs Iran's talks with major powers to revive the nuclear deal, under which Iran agreed to curbs on its nuclear programme in return for the lifting of sanctions. (Writing by Parisa Hafezi, Editing by William Maclean)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • EU experts helping Sri Lanka assess ship disaster damage

    A team of technical experts from European Union are helping Sri Lanka's government assess the environmental damage caused by the sinking of a container ship that was carrying chemicals and caught fire, the government said Friday. The experts held discussions with top Sri Lankan officials and stakeholders on Friday, a day after the Singapore-flagged MV X-Press Pearl ship sank off the country's main port and nearly a month after the vessel caught fire. The team include three experts sent by the European Union through the United Nations Environment Program at Sri Lanka's request.

  • Kenneth Kaunda: Zambia's independence hero

    The first president of an independent Zambia, who became one of Africa's elder statesmen, dies at 97.

  • North Korea says it expects both ‘dialogue and confrontation’ with Biden administration

    It comes as the new US envoy for North Korea is set to arrive in South Korea for a first visit

  • Local Bounti Agrees Merger With Leo Holdings SPAC

    (Bloomberg) -- Local Bounti Corp., an indoor agriculture startup, has agreed to go public through a merger with blank-check firm Leo Holdings III Corp.The transaction will value the combined entity at about $1.1 billion, according to a statement Friday that confirmed an earlier Bloomberg News report.To support the deal, Leo Holdings III raised $125 million via a so-called private investment in public equity, or PIPE, from investors including Fidelity Management & Research Co., Cargill Inc., BNP

  • UK food and drink exports to the EU almost halve in first quarter

    The pandemic and Brexit hit exports in the first three months of the year, says the Food and Drink Federation.

  • UN proposal seeks arms embargo and democracy in Myanmar

    The U.N. General Assembly is expected to approve a resolution calling on Myanmar’s junta to restore the country’s democratic transition and for all countries “to prevent the flow of arms into Myanmar,” diplomats said. The draft resolution also condemns deadly violence by security forces and calls on the junta to unconditionally release the ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi, President Win Myint “and all those who have been arbitrarily detained, charged or arrested." The 193-member assembly is scheduled to consider the resolution, which has more than 50 co-sponsors, on Friday afternoon and its sponsors are hoping it will be approved by consensus to send a strong message to the military of global opposition to its Feb. 1 takeover and support for a return to Myanmar’s democratic transition, though any nation can call for a vote.

  • EXPLAINER: India switches policy but still short of vaccines

    Starting Monday, every adult in India will be eligible for a free vaccine paid for by the federal government. The new policy, announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last week, ends a complex system introduced just last month of buying and distributing vaccines that overburdened states and led to inequities in how the shots were handed out. India is a key supplier of vaccines around the world, and its missteps at home have led it to stop exports of shots, leaving millions of people around the world waiting unprotected.

  • China pledges harsh penalties ahead of party anniversary

    China is pledging to harshly punish anyone responsible for major industrial accidents or outbreaks of violence in coming days as the ruling Communist Party prepares lavish celebrations for its centenary on July 1. At a meeting Thursday, Vice Premier Liu He ordered safety checks be carried out to forestall such incidents. “Resolutely contain the frequent occurrence of various types of accidents and create a safe and stable environment for celebrating the centenary of the founding of the party," an official statement released after the meeting said.

  • Voting bill showdown looms as GOP rejects Manchin plan

    The Senate is set for a key vote Tuesday on a sweeping rewrite of voting and election law, setting up a dramatic test of Democratic unity on a top priority that Republicans are vowing to block. Democrats appeared to be coalescing Thursday around changes to the bill that could win the support of moderate West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin, the lone Democratic holdout on the legislation. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., called Manchin's proposal “equally unacceptable.”

  • Israel to send 1M coronavirus vaccine doses to Palestinians

    Israel said Friday it will transfer around 1 million doses of soon-to-expire coronavirus vaccines to the Palestinian Authority in exchange for a similar number of doses the Palestinians expect to receive later this year. Israel, which has fully reopened after vaccinating some 85% of its adult population, has faced criticism for not sharing its vaccines with the 4.5 million Palestinians in the occupied West Bank and Gaza. The new Israeli government, which was sworn in on Sunday, said it would transfer Pfizer vaccines that will expire soon, and that the PA would reimburse it with a similar number of vaccines when it receives them from the pharmaceutical company in September or October.

  • Abubakar Shekau: The mastermind behind the Chibok kidnappings

    Nigeria's Boko Haram confirms that its leader Abubakar Shekau has been killed.

  • Letters to the Editor: A leader who rules with mob-like paranoia and chaos — Putin or Trump?

    Vladimir Putin's stark contrast with President Biden reminds us how mob-like and cynical the last U.S. president was.

  • Clippers' ability to adapt has them on verge of eliminating Jazz

    Clippers coach Tyronn Lue experimented all season with rotations and personnel because of injury problems. Their adaptability has paid off vs. Jazz.

  • 'There's no water,' says California farm manager forced to leave fields fallow

    Salvador Parra, the manager of Burford Ranch in California's Central Valley agricultural breadbasket, is worried about the lack of water. California's worst drought since 1977 has forced Parra to leave fallow 2,000 of his 6,000 acres and dig deep for water to save the crops already planted. This year, Parra needs emergency water sources just to bring a reduced crop to harvest.

  • Cathay Pacific expects lower first-half loss on cost savings, cargo flights

    Crew quarantine measures have eased since mid-April and that helped Cathay operate 24% more freighter flights and 18% more cargo-only passenger flights in May compared to April, the airline said in a statement. Cathay reported a first-half net loss of HK$9.87 billion ($1.27 billion) last year and a net loss of HK$11.78 billion in the second half. Cathay said it is "cautiously" adding more passenger flights and destinations, and plans to operate at around 30% of its pre-pandemic passenger capacity by the fourth quarter.

  • Wall Street Wrestles With Abrupt Arrival of Juneteenth Law

    (Bloomberg) -- Wall Street banks and financial exchanges are grappling with how to observe Juneteenth, the June 19 federal holiday signed into law by President Joe Biden Thursday to commemorate the end of slavery in the U.S.Most government workers will be granted paid time off June 18 as the holiday falls on Saturday this year, but the same won’t be true for the financial markets. Before deciding whether to close, U.S. exchanges -- primarily the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq -- rely on inpu

  • Biden admin extends protections to transgender students

    The U.S. Education Department on Wednesday expanded its interpretation of federal sex protections to include transgender and gay students, a move that reverses Trump-era policy and stands against proposals in many states to bar transgender girls from school sports. In a new policy directive, the department said discrimination based on a student’s sexual orientation or gender identity will be treated as a violation of Title IX, the 1972 federal law that protects against sex discrimination in education. The decision is based on last year’s landmark Supreme Court ruling protecting gay, lesbian and transgender people from discrimination in employment, according to agency officials.

  • Explainer-Mystery behind slump in India's Adani Group company shares

    CHENNAI (Reuters) -Shares of companies controlled by Indian billionaire Gautam Adani recorded their biggest weekly losses ever. The six stocks cumulatively lost 1.91 trillion Indian rupees ($25.83 billion) of value over five days through Friday. Indian newspaper Economic Times reported on Monday the accounts of three Mauritius-based funds, which are among the top foreign investors in Adani group companies, had been frozen by the National Securities Depository Ltd (NSDL).

  • UK's ICO warns over 'big data' surveillance threat of live facial recognition in public

    The UK's chief data protection regulator has warned over reckless and inappropriate use of live facial recognition (LFR) in public places. Publishing an opinion today on the use of this biometric surveillance in public -- to set out what is dubbed as the "rules of engagement" -- the information commissioner, Elizabeth Denham, also noted that a number of investigations already undertaken by her office into planned applications of the tech have found problems in all cases.

  • 23andMe shares surge 21% in their trading debut after merger with Richard Branson-backed SPAC

    Shares of consumer genetics company 23andMe rose 21% in their trading debut Thursday, after the provider of home DNA test kits went public via a merger with Richard Branson's special-purpose acquisition corporation, or SPAC, VG Acquisition Corp.