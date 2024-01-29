4 New Jersey restaurants on Yelp's top 100 - from Brazilian to sushi

Looking for new restaurants to try this year?

Yelp's food-loving community that reviewed and rated the best restaurants from around the United States to create Yelp’s Top 100 US Restaurants 2024 list.

This year four New Jersey restaurants made the cut:

#21 Boomchia – Montclair

This 100% vegan café offers health-centric bowls packed with nutrients and mostly organic products that cater to a wide variety of dietary restrictions.

Yelpers wrote: “Any time you encounter legitimately healthy food that tastes great and makes you feel amazing, run with it (and you should be able to run for quite a while after eating this). It’s never less than a perfect experience. Absolutely deserving of its sky-high rating.” —Yelp Elite Emma G.

#37 Jessica’s Cafe – Plainfield

Seasonal menu and locally sourced vendors inspired by French-Italian techniques. This restaurants offers dishes presenting fine dining in a casual setting.

Yelpers wrote: “My experience at this tiny, unassuming gem was just what I needed while celebrating the 20th anniversary of my husband’s and my first date. Everything was over-the-top good. From the crab meat crepes that were out of this world, to the fried burrata and entrees. I wish I’d ordered my husband’s shrimp rigatoni, the sauce was divine.” Yelp Elite Latoya G.

#65 Kenko Sushi – Lincoln Park

This restaurant has made this list for the fourth time. Yelpers are still in love with the wide assortment of traditional and creative sushi rolls that can be shaped like volcanoes and monsters, according to Yelp.

Yelpers wrote: “Amazing sushi, and this is not an exaggeration. Kenko truly has some of the best sushi I’ve ever had—it’s easily one of the best places in NJ. The fish is always super-fresh and tastes amazing. They have a ton of unique roll options, [and I] haven’t found one I disliked yet. This has to be on your list if you’re a sushi lover.” —Yelp Elite Frankie R.

#83 Sabor Unido – Newark

This restaurant is a family-run business that offers traditional, homemade Brazilian and Portuguese food.

Yelpers wrote: “This is the only restaurant I can say tastes just like homemade Brazilian food. For appetizers, I highly recommend the shrimp in garlic sauce, fried yucca and pork sausage, and my personal favorite: frango à passarinho [Brazilian chicken wings]. For entrees, the liver steak with onions (a classic Brazilian dish that most restaurants won’t serve in the US) is my go to. It’s so good that it beats my mother’s dish (she confirmed it herself). Save room for dessert! The Brazilian flan and passion fruit mousse are delicious.” —Yelp Elite Amanda D.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Yelp's top 100 list includes New Jersey restaurants