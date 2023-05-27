4 juveniles, 1 adult charged with attempted murder in connection with drive-by shootings

A Pueblo woman and four juvenile males have been charged by Pueblo police with nearly 40 combined counts of attempted murder in connection with a series of drive-by shootings.

Emilia Rodriguez, 21, was the lone adult charged in the shootings, which police claim are connected to the Feed The Family street gang in Pueblo.

Rodriguez was charged with three counts of attempted first-degree murder and illegal discharge of a firearm.

Among the juveniles charged were:

a 17-year-old male suspect, who is charged with 11 counts of attempted first-degree murder and illegal discharge of a firearm;

a 15-year-old male suspect, who is charged with 11 counts of attempted first-degree murder and illegal discharge of a firearm;

a 14-year-old male suspect, who is charged with seven counts of attempted first-degree murder and illegal discharge of a firearm;

and a 17-year-old male suspect, who is charged with seven counts of attempted first-degree murder.

According to an arrest affidavit obtained by the Chieftain, one of the teenage suspects admitted to being involved in nine drive-by incidents, including four shootings in December targeting the residences of a teenage girl and her boyfriend. The suspect reportedly told police those residences were targeted after the girl broke up with one of his fellow gang members.

The suspect also allegedly identified others involved in the shootings in an interview with police.

One of the juveniles who was eventually arrested in connection with the shootings was identified as a suspect through security camera footage provided by the victims, which showed a vehicle police say belongs to one of the suspects' parents.

Police say the juvenile who spoke to authorities also identified Rodriguez as the driver in two of the drive-by shootings. Her vehicle was identified through security footage obtained by police, according to the affidavit.

Rodriguez initially told a Pueblo Police Department detective she would meet with them to discuss the charges, but police say she did not make an effort to set up a meeting. Relatives of Rodriguez told police that she was advised not to speak without a lawyer present.

Family members of the teenage victims whose homes were targeted told police they "lived in fear" following the repeated shootings.

Police say one family member stated that a couch she was sitting on minutes before a drive-by on the evening of Dec. 18 was struck by gunfire and that if she had not moved, she would have been hit. The family member stated those who lived at the residence were afraid to go outside at night due to fear of being shot, and that she feared for her life.

"It was evident to me that the family members within the (victim household) cannot have a good quality of life since they were always living in fear," Detective Brian Gonzales wrote in the affidavit.

Other shootings allegedly committed by Feed The Family gang members include a number of drive-bys against members of other gangs, according to the affidavit.

Pueblo Police Department's investigation into the string of shootings is ongoing, and additional arrests are possible, police said.

Spent shell casings found at the scene of some of the drive-by shootings matched those discovered in a series of other drive-by shootings across Pueblo, according to the affidavit.

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court. Arrests and charges are merely accusations by law enforcement until, and unless, a suspect is convicted of a crime.

