4 juveniles among 6 injured in Montclair pursuit crash

Six people, including four juveniles, were injured when a teen trying to evade police crashed in Montclair Sunday night.

The incident began shortly before 8:30 p.m. when officers attempted to stop a vehicle for reckless driving, a news release from the Montclair Police Department stated.

The driver did not yield, prompting a short pursuit that lasted less than a quarter of a mile.

Montclair crash

That’s when the suspect’s car crashed into two other vehicles at the intersection of Monte Vista Avenue and Kinglsey Street.

Several people were ejected as a result of the crash, the Police Department stated.

Two adults and four juveniles were taken to local hospitals to be treated for injuries.

The extent of the injuries to any of the minors were not being released, according to the Police Department.

The extent of the injuries to the two adults was also unclear.

Police arrested the suspect, who they identified as 19-year-old Micah Mageno of Rancho Cucamonga.

Mageno was booked in the West Valley Detention Center on suspicion of evading causing serious bodily injury and child endangerment.

Anyone with further information was asked to call the Montclair Police Department at 909-621-4771.

