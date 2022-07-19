4 juveniles arrested in connection with investigation into murder of Weymouth teenager

Four juveniles were arrested Tuesday in connection with an investigation into the murder of a Weymouth High School senior in Quincy earlier this year.

The suspects, whose names have not been released because of their age, face charges including larceny from the victim, 17-year-old Nathan Paul, as well as the use of counterfeit money, according to Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey. One of the suspects is also facing a charge of accessory after the fact of murder.

Quincy police say they responded to Taffrail Road on the evening of Feb. 15, 2022, for a call for shots fired. When officers arrived at that location, they found Paul shot.

He was taken to Boston Medical Center where he later died of his injuries, according to Morrissey.

Jaivon Harris, 18, of Quincy, was previously arrested and arraigned on a charge of murder in Paul’s death. A second suspect, 18-year-old Keniel Diaz-Romero remains at large.

Prosecutors say Paul was shot and killed after a group of teens tried to rob him of THC vape cartridges.

Paul’s family says he was a senior with plans to go to Quincy College next year. He was on the football team and also wrestled.

The four juveniles are slated to face a judge in Quincy District Court.

An investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

