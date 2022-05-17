4 juveniles arrested in fatal shooting of 19-year-old man at Olathe’s Black Bob Park

Police have arrested four juveniles after contacting everyone involved in a deadly shooting over the weekend at Black Bob Park in Olathe, a police spokesman said Monday night.

The victim has been identified 19-year-old Marco Cardino of Smithville, said Sgt. Joel Yeldell, a spokesman for the Olathe Police Department.

Officers responded shortly before 4 a.m. Saturday to the park at 14500 W. 151st Street to investigated the sound of shots being fired. Arriving officers found Cardino suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He died at the scene.

Police have not released any other details, including the circumstances that led up to the shooting.

The ages of the four juveniles who were taken into custody wasn’t immediately available.