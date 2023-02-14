4 juveniles arrested after weekend incident at Monroeville Mall

Four juveniles were arrested after a report of a suspicious person, possibly with a gun at the Monroeville Mall Saturday evening.

There are now signs on the doors to the mall that say all shoppers under 18 years old must be accompanied by a parent or guardian 21 years old or older from 4 p.m. until close on Fridays and Saturdays.

“I’m very careful, I’m always on the lookout,” Christiana Cates tells Channel 11. “It’s very unfortunate that something like that took place around here.”

Monroeville’s police chief told Channel 11 the department got a call about a suspicious person in the mall who might have had a gun around 6:15 p.m. Police swarmed the mall and brought out K9s. Police did not find a gun, or any evidence of shots being fired, but the circumstances are still not sitting well with some shoppers.

“I think anywhere in the U.S., we have to come to that reality of violence and certain incidents,” Cates added. “Anywhere I travel, I have to be safe, including here in Pittsburgh.”

Then, roughly an hour later, mall security called for help after a large fight with girls. Some shoppers says they’re changing when they come to the mall for their peace of mind.

“I don’t really come to this mall other than the day because of everything,” Brittney Ciorra added.

11 News reached out to the Monroeville Mall for comment, but we did not hear back.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Local teacher charged after investigation into alleged inappropriate relationship with student 2 people facing combined 50 felony charges for allegedly handing out guns to known gang members Bethel Park man charged for allegedly driving to police station while drunk to confront police VIDEO: Fire burns through roof at Elizabeth Forward High School, community trying to raise money DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts