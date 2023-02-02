4 juveniles charged in Alexander County home invasion, sheriff says

Four juveniles were charged in a home invasion on Thursday in Alexander County, the sheriff stated in a news release.

Officers responded to a home on Springfield Drive at about 3:10 a.m. after a 911 caller reported that someone was breaking into a vehicle.

Investigators learned that the four kids went into the home with a firearm and stole items while the owners were inside.

The juveniles were charged with first-degree burglary and armed robbery.

Additional juvenile petitions will be filed in the case.

The investigation is still ongoing.

