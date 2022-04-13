UPDATE: 4 juveniles in custody following Greater Johnstown Middle School lockdown

Apr. 13—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — Greater Johnstown Middle School was under a shelter-in-place order on Wednesday after an individual was allegedly seen waving a suspected weapon out of the window of a vehicle that was driving past the building on Messenger Street.

Schoolchildren were outside when the incident occurred around 10:40 a.m.

The school resource officer from the Johnstown Police Department was notified.

"A staff member reported seeing the incident and described the gun as tan with an orange tip," according to a written statement from Johnstown police.

"The same vehicle was witnessed displaying the replica AK-47 at Greater Johnstown High School. While officers were looking for that vehicle, it was reported that an individual riding a bicycle on Central Avenue was shot with airsoft pellets by four males driving by in a vehicle."

All individuals were apprehended within the hour, according to an email alert sent by the school district.

Johnstown police reported that two suspects were found in a Horner Street residence. Two were caught later.

Charges are pending.