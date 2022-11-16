4 juveniles detained in shooting outside of Orlando high school are released

The Orlando Police Department has released four potential young suspects that were detained for possible involvement in a shooting that happened outside of Jones High School.

Police said that one of the juveniles had a gun, which was suspected to be the weapon used at the crime scene.

However, it was determined that the firearm seized was not involved in this case.

As crowds of people left Jones High School on Saturday, an argument outside of a football game turned deadly.

Orlando police said two groups of people got into a fight in the parking lot right before the game ended.

Photos: Fight outside Jones High School football game leads to deadly shooting in Orlando, police say

Officials said a total of three people were shot before police responded, and once police arrived, one adult was already dead.

Police have identified the victim as 19-year-old Gamaine Patrick Brown.

A second adult who was shot was taken to a hospital and a third victim showed up at the hospital in the hours after the shooting, according to police.

Read: Police identify victim in shooting outside of Jones High School in Orlando

About 100 officers responded to the call and were able to detain multiple people suspected to be involved in the incident, according to Orlando police.

At this time, the four juveniles detained are not facing any charges related to the incident and have since been released.

Orlando Chief Police Officer Eric D. Smith said they’re still working to find the suspects of this incident.

Read: Police: Titusville motel guest fatally shoots employee, tries to shoot another but gun jams

“”Investigators continue to work around the clock to get those responsible.” he said “Someone out there knows what happened and we need them to come forward.”

They ask that if anyone has information that can assist detectives, to please contact the Orlando Police Department at 321-235-5300 or anonymously contact Crimeline Florida at 800-423-TIPS (8477).

Story continues

Officials said a total of three people were shot before police responded, and once police got there, one adult was already dead.

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.