4 juveniles seriously injured when SUV crashes into a canal ditch in Socorro

Four juveniles were seriously injured Saturday night when an SUV driven by one of the juveniles crashed into a canal ditch in Socorro, officials said.

The driver of a maroon Nissan Pathfinder was heading east on North Loop Drive when the SUV veered off the road and into a canal ditch near Bauman Road, the city of Socorro said via the X platform, formerly known as Twitter.

The juvenile driver and three juvenile passengers were taken to a hospital with serious injuries, officials said. The names of the juveniles were not released.

The crash occurred shortly before 9:15 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 16, with the vehicle ending up in the canal ditch next to the road, officials said.

The crash is under investigation by the Socorro police Special Traffic Investigations Unit. Anyone with information regarding the crash may call the Socorro Police Department at 915-858-9237.

