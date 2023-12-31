4 key priorities for Akron as Shammas Malik becomes mayor on Monday

Shammas Malik addresses attendees at an election night party at the Knight Stage at the Akron Civic Theatre after his mayoral primary win in May.

(This opinion article represents the collective viewpoint of the Akron Beacon Journal’s Editorial Board, which includes two editors and four community members.)

The dawn of a new year always brings hope for a better future.

That’s especially true as 2024 begins in Akron with the swearing-in of Shammas Malik — the city’s youngest mayor, and its first mayor of color. The 32-year-old easily won a crowded Democratic primary in May with his vision for a local government where all voices are heard and equity guides decisions.

Beginning Monday, Malik faces the challenge of making those promises a reality.

Before we look ahead any more, we would be remiss to not thank Mayor Dan Horrigan for leading the city the past eight years, including through the incredibly challenging times of the COVID-19 pandemic and the 2022 fatal police shooting of Jayland Walker.

While we did not always agree with Horrigan, we know he made thoughtful decisions he believed were best for his hometown. He clearly moved Akron forward and took time this year to help Malik to prepare for this demanding role.

Malik, or any first-time mayor, will need advice from many as he tackles 2024 and beyond. Here’s a few things we hope to see this year.

Progress in policing

The reality is the Akron Police Department — which has faced scrutiny from so many, including Malik — becomes his responsibility Monday morning.

It’s no secret the Fraternal Order of Police opposed Malik’s candidacy. Nor has the officers’ union embraced many of the community’s suggestions for building public confidence in the department, which is also losing its police chief after more than two years on the job.

Malik needs to hire a chief who shares his vision and can earn officers’ respect while negotiating a new labor contract. This timing provides a real opportunity for Malik to negotiate mutually beneficial reforms, including the powers of the voter-mandated police review board. That will require compromise on both sides for the good of all.

There’s also a need to get the review board on track after a slow first year where the illness of the police auditor and procedural challenges have essentially left the board powerless.

The bottom line is simple in concept but difficult to achieve. Akron residents want policing to work differently and with far more equity. That can’t happen in one year, but concrete steps can be made.

Violence must be reduced

It’s also true that Akron officers and residents have legitimate concerns about violence in our city, especially the availability of guns to teens. Public safety and crime were the community’s No. 1 concern in a early 2023 poll. And as detailed in our Akron in the Crossfire series this fall, the number and frequency of gun homicides in Summit County — mostly in Akron — has doubled in the past decade.

Given our nation’s gun policy and the glorification of guns by young people on social media, a mayor may need superhero powers to truly slow what we see as an epidemic of violence on our streets.

But Malik and Akron police must continue to aggressively confiscate guns and enforce our laws while addressing the systemic issues that drive people to commit crimes. A thoughtful analysis of programs launched by Horrigan also is needed to measure their success.

Polymers hub must be a priority

We know Malik will support the effort of Akron’s polymer cluster to win up to $75 million in federal funding as one of 75 new tech hubs across the nation.

Combined with a possible $35 million in state funding, there’s a belief “Greater Akron could soon drive a tidal wave of innovation” to capitalize on its rubber and polymer history and 150 existing polymer-related companies in Summit and Portage counties, as we reported recently. Akron is the only hub of 31 nationally focused on sustainable polymers and plastics.

The Greater Akron Chamber has led this vital project, and we urge Malik to deploy every possible city resource to ensure victory.

Downtown Akron needs a plan

There’s no sugarcoating this one. Downtown Akron needs more people, whether they are workers or residents.

The pandemic forever changed downtowns across the globe as companies realized they don’t always need expensive offices to get the job done. There’s about 2 million square feet of open office space right now with several large buildings that are vacant or mostly empty.

No mayor can reverse a global trend. Nor, based on the same poll, do Akron residents want to see huge investments of taxpayer resources downtown.

The good news is Akron’s downtown has hope thanks to the Lock 3 renovation project, Canal Park, the Civic Theatre and other investments and treasures, not to mention the increase in people living downtown.

Big ideas needed

Malik will need the help of many to successfully address all of these challenge, let alone others not mentioned.

We’re hopeful his ability to listen and share clear and unifying messages will enable him to get the job done.

Thanks to the work of Horrigan and many others, 2024 could be a great year in Akron.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Shammas Malik becomes Akron mayor on Monday; here are 4 priorities