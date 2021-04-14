4 kids found living in deplorable conditions, father arrested

Officials say the seven-year-old, a four-year-old, a three-year-old and a one-year-old are now being cared for by Child Protective Services.

Video Transcript

MARGOT KIM: News anchor Brittany Jacob is live outside the Fresno County jail with why officers say this case warranted an arrest. Brittany?

BRITTANY JACOB: That's right. Fresno police say they had many reasons for concern after they arrived at the family's apartment this morning. Now, the children's father is booked right here in the jail on four felony counts of child endangerment. And Child Welfare Services, they are not able to comment specifically on this case, but they said that safety is their top priority.

Fresno police were called to this apartment near Olive and Peach around 8:30 Tuesday morning after someone passing by spotted an unattended toddler in diapers. When officers arrived, they found three more children inside the home. Their ages are one, three, four, and seven years old.

FELIPE URIBE: The oldest child was able to tell us that Mom and Dad were at work, and they were alone in the house. Obviously, that immediately concerned us. We started calling out resources.

BRITTANY JACOB: One neighbor in the same apartment complex said he noticed one of the children earlier in the morning by herself riding on a hoverboard.

ROBERT BELL: It was kind of strange that the little girl was out, 'cause usually the parents, or, you know, are usually with them, but in the parking lot. But I didn't see nobody.

BRITTANY JACOB: Inside the family's home, Fresno police say they found signs of neglect, including limited food and poor living conditions.

FELIPE URIBE: This is not a common call of child neglect, and that's why it shocks the officers in the community so much.

TRICIA GONZALEZ: I think every parent needs to know their own child and make the decision about their ability to care for themselves.

BRITTANY JACOB: Fresno County Deputy Director of Child Welfare Tricia Gonzalez says parents who allow their children to stay home alone need to take into consideration their child's age, developmental needs, and the kid's ability to reach out to family members for support.

TRICIA GONZALEZ: It comes down to safety and the kids being able to safely manage themselves. So it is about length of time and ability to kind of handle an emergency or anything that might happen.

BRITTANY JACOB: All four children in this case were removed from the home. Their father arrived hours later and was arrested. 33-year-old Joshua Yang has been booked into jail, but we're not showing his face to protect the alleged victims. Authorities are still trying to locate the children's mother.

Now, officials tell me these children, they are safe and in good condition. They have been fed and cleaned and made to feel comfortable, and they are not able to comment on whether the children are still in CPS custody or with family at this time. Live in downtown Fresno, Brittany Jacob, ABC30 Action News.

