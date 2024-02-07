4 killed, 19 injured, Kyiv in the dark as mass Russian missile attack hits six Ukrainian oblasts

Specialists of the State Emergency Service and the National Police near a man who discovered a loved one among the dead in Kyiv, February 7, 2024

Russia launched another massive attack on Ukraine early on Feb. 7, sending 44 missiles and 20 drones at cities across the country. Explosions and anti-aircraft fire were heard in Kyiv, Kharkiv, Mykolaiv, and Drohobych.

Russia’s latest terror attack included Shahed drones, cruise, and ballistic missiles.

The attack included 20 strike drones (15 of which were intercepted) and 44 missiles (29 of which were intercepted). The missiles included Kalibr (all three intercepted), X-101/X-555/X-55 from Tu-95MS strategic aviation, X-22 from Tu-22M3 bombers, as well as Iskander-M and S-300.

Six regions of Ukraine were hit by the enemy, according to the National Police.

Four fatalities were reported: three in Kyiv and one in Mykolaiv as of 11:00 a.m. EET.

At least 14 people were injured in the Holosiivskyi and Dniprovskyi districts in Kyiv, while six other districts of the capital were hit by falling debris. Power outages affected over 20,000 customers due to damaged high-voltage lines and a heating pipeline on the left bank of the city.

Initial reports had four killed and 19 injured, before an update from the Kyiv City Military Administration.

Two people died after debris caused a fire in an 18-story building in Kyiv’s Holosiivskyi district. A service station and cars also caught fire.

A man died as a result of a Russian missile attack in Mykolaiv. Twenty private homes were damaged, losing their roofs, and the gas network was affected.

Two people were injured and at least ten private homes, sheds, vehicles, and an educational institution were damaged in the Bucha and Fastiv districts of Kyiv Oblast.

Two people were injured after Russia targeted non-residential infrastructure in Khakriv, Kharkiv miliatary administration reported.

A business was damaged by fired cause by drone strikes in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, though no casualties were reported.

Josep Borrell, the EU's High Representative for Foreign Affairs, currently visiting Kyiv, had to take shelter due to the RF attack, starting his morning in a bomb shelter amidst air raid sirens.

“This is the daily reality of the brave Ukrainian people since Russia started its illegal aggression,” he posted on social media.

Russia launched several strikes using different means: attack UAVs, cruise, ballistic, and surface-to-air guided missiles, said Ukraine’s Commander-in-Chief Valerii Zaluzhny.

