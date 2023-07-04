4 killed, 2 wounded in Philadelphia shooting; suspect in custody

Four people were killed and two others wounded in a shooting in Philadelphia on Monday night, police said. A suspect is in custody.

The shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. in the city's Kingsessing neighborhood, according to CBS Philadelphia. A 2-year-old and a 13-year-old were wounded and in stable condition, Philadelphia Police Department Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said Monday night.

Three of the victims who were killed were 20, 22 and 59 years old. The age of the fourth victim was not known but he could be 16 to 21 years old, Outlaw said. All the victims were males, she said.

The suspect, described as a 40-year-old male, was wearing a bulletproof vest and carrying an AR-style rifle, a handgun, and a police scanner, Outlaw said. The suspect was taken into custody "without further incident" after police officers who had been chasing him while he was shooting caught up with him and cornered him in an alley, Outlaw said.

Another person who Outlaw said returned fire at the shooting suspect was also taken into custody.

Outlaw said she had "absolutely no idea why this happened." It was not immediately clear if the victims had any connection to the shooter.

"At this point, all we know is that this person decided to leave their home and to target individuals," Outlaw said.

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw provides update on Kingsessing mass shooting

