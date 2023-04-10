4 killed, 8 injured in downtown Louisville shooting, police say; suspected shooter dead

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Four people were killed and eight were injured during a shooting in Louisville's downtown area, police said Monday. The suspected shooter is also dead.

Officers responded to reports of shots fired at Old National Bank around 8:30 a.m. Monday morning, Louisville Metro Police Deputy Chief Paul Humphrey said at a press conference. Within three minutes of being dispatched, officers arrived on scene and encountered the suspected shooter firing shots, Humphrey said.

Officers exchanged gunshots with the suspect, who died at the scene, he said. At least two officers were shot during this exchange, Humphrey said.

"We're trying to confirm if that suspect died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound or was killed by officers at this time," Humphrey said.

Humphrey said at least four more people were found dead inside the building and eight are being treated at a hospital, two of which are in critical condition, including a police officer.

Humphrey said law enforcement officers are trying to determine what connection the shooter had to the bank and "it appears he was a previous employee." He said the investigation is ongoing, but there is "no active danger known to public at this time."

Louisville Metro Police are on the scene of an "active police situation" that includes mass casualties on Monday, April 10, 2023, on East Main Street in downtown Louisville.

Kentucky governor says friends were killed in shooting

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said at least two of his close friends were killed and another was injured during the shooting.

"This is awful," Beshear said. "I have a very close friend who didn't make it today. And I have another close friend who didn't either and one who's at the hospital that I hope is going to make it through."

The shooting happened in a building on East Main Street that houses the Old National Bank not far from the Louisville Slugger Field and Waterfront Park. Beshear said he knows the building and its staff well.

"And my AG campaign was out of that building," he said. "I know virtually everyone in it, that's my bank."

Story continues

Police presence will remain at Old National Bank

A large police presence is at the scene and Humphrey said officers are expected to remain at the scene "into the night." The ATF and FBI Louisville said on Twitter special agents responded to the scene to assist local law enforcement.

The incident is the 15th mass shooting this year in which four or more victims were killed, according to a USA TODAY/Associated Press/Northeastern University database. Four were public shootings, and most of the others were family-related incidents. There have been more than 140 mass shootings in which four or more victims were injured, according to the Gun Violence Archive.

Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg thanked the city's first responders and said the community will continue to come together "to work to prevent these horrific acts of gun violence are continuing here and around the state."

Contributing: Grace Hauck, USA TODAY; The Associated Press

Contact Breaking News Reporter N'dea Yancey-Bragg at nyanceybra@gannett.com or follow her on Twitter @NdeaYanceyBragg

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Louisville shooting live updates: Police confirm 4 dead, 8 injured