4 killed in Butler Twp.: Details emerge on person of interest in Dayton area slaying

Aug. 6—The person of interest named Friday by police in the slaying of four people in a Butler Twp. neighborhood grew up in the Dayton area.

Stephen A. Marlow, 38, was named a person of interest in the deaths by Butler Twp. police chief John Porter. He's described as 5-foot-11, 160-pound white male with short brown hair. He was last seen wearing shorts and a yellow T-shirt, and Porter said he was possibly driving a white 2007 Ford Edge SUV with Ohio license plate JES-9806.

He is considered armed and dangerous.

Marlow graduated from Butler High School in 2001 and attended the University of Kentucky in Lexington, according to background check obtained by the Dayton Daily News.

He lived and worked in Chicago for many years, but also had connection with a Butler Twp. home owned by his parents on Haverstraw Avenue, one of the streets where a part of the shooting took place, police said.

Two homes were surrounded by crime scene tape near the intersection of Hardwicke and Haverstraw. One of the homes, in the 7200 block of Hardwicke, shares part of a back fence with his parents homes that was purchased in 1999, according to county property records.

Marlow was convicted of aggravated burglary and aggravated menacing in February 2020, stemming from a July 2019 incident in Vandalia. He was sentenced to five years of community control but that probation was terminated Feb. 9, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records.

The FBI said Friday that Marlow had connections with Chicago, Lexington and Indianapolis. They asked people to call 937-233-2080, 1-800-Call-FBI or http://tips.fbi.gov with info about Marlow.