4 killed in crash at FM 812 and 973, ATCEMS says

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) – Four people are dead after a Sunday night crash involving up to four vehicles, according to Austin-Travis County EMS.

ATCEMS said the crash was reported at the intersection of FM 812 and FM 973 just before 10 p.m.

The four died at the scene of the crash, ATCEMS said.

Rural road among Austin’s deadliest

According to ATCEMS, one other person, an adult, was taken to the hospital with potentially serious injuries.

The Texas Department of Public Safety told KXAN it is investigating the crash.

The Texas Department of Transportation posted on social media at 10:48 p.m. that all lanes were closed at the intersection due to the crash.

This is a breaking story. Stay with KXAN and KXAN.com for further updates.

