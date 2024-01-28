4 killed in Granada Hills shooting

Four people were found shot to death in Granada Hills Saturday night.

Los Angeles police responded to reports of a shooting at a home in the 11600 block of Lerdo Avenue at around 6:50 p.m.

Arriving officers found four injured people at the scene. They were all pronounced dead.

The circumstances surrounding their deaths are unclear but investigators believe the incident may have been a murder-suicide.

Citizen video of the scene showed a large police presence surrounding the home.

Details remain limited and the victims’ identities and relationship to each other have not been released.

Four people were found shot to death in a Granada Hills home on Jan. 27, 2024. (Citizen)

Four people were found shot to death in a Granada Hills home on Jan. 27, 2024. (Citizen)

This developing story will be updated.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.