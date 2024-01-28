4 killed in Granada Hills shooting
Four people were found shot to death in Granada Hills Saturday night.
Los Angeles police responded to reports of a shooting at a home in the 11600 block of Lerdo Avenue at around 6:50 p.m.
Arriving officers found four injured people at the scene. They were all pronounced dead.
The circumstances surrounding their deaths are unclear but investigators believe the incident may have been a murder-suicide.
Citizen video of the scene showed a large police presence surrounding the home.
Details remain limited and the victims’ identities and relationship to each other have not been released.
This developing story will be updated.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.