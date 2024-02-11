4 killed after head-on crash on Bell Road

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Four people are dead following a crash that occurred on Bell Road early Sunday morning, officials said.

According to the Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD), the crash happened on Sunday, Feb. 11 at approximately 6:45 a.m. at the Bell Road at Brittany Park Drive intersection.

Authorities reported a Camaro was speeding when it crossed into oncoming traffic and struck a Toyota SUV.

All four occupants inside the Camaro were killed in the crash, according to police. Their identities have not yet been revealed.

The Toyota driver sustained non-life-threatening injures in the crash, officials said.

Additional information about the deadly crash has not been released.

This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

