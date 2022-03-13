4 killed in Kansas City metro last week, including man shot by police. Here’s what we know

Four people were killed in the past week in the Kansas City region, including a man fatally shot by police.

So far this year, the metro has suffered 46 homicides, including 29 in Kansas City, according to data tracked by The Star. At this time last year, Kansas City had suffered 31 homicides.

Last year, Kansas City saw its second-deadliest year on record, with 157 killings, according to data maintained by The Star. In 2020, 182 people were slain, making it the worst year on record.

Homicides have generally risen over the past 20 years. Since 2000, Kansas City has recorded just five years that did not exceed 100 lives lost as community leaders grapple with solutions.

Here is a timeline of the violence over the past week across the metro area.

Homicides

On Monday afternoon, 38-year-old Carvell England was found suffering from gunshot wounds inside a vehicle in Kansas City, Kansas.

England was discovered by officers who responded to a call of shots fired at 2:46 p.m. in the 3800 block of Leavenworth Road. He died at the hospital a short time later. A woman was taken into custody at the scene, police said.

The next day, on Tuesday, Zavion Miles, 22, was found fatally shot inside a Lee’s Summit home, said police, who responded to a call of shots fired at about 1 a.m. near Northeast Chinquapin Court and Lacewood Court.

Residents at the home were taken into custody for questioning, police said, and were released later that day after providing statements.

Police in Kansas City, Missouri, were called Wednesday to a home in the 4100 block of Pittman Road after someone called 911 for a person suffering a medical emergency.

Officers found a man dead inside a residence there. He had suffered apparent injuries, police said, but the cause of his injuries was not immediately known. The victim has not yet been publicly identified.

On Friday, Independence police were called to a disturbance in the 800 block of East College Street. A police chase ensued, then ended in a crash near U.S. 24 Highway and Noland Road. Police fatally shot Tyrea M. Pryor, 39, after they said he displayed an AR-style rifle. No officers were injured.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating the fatal shooting by Independence police.