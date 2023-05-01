Update: 4 killed in mass shooting in Kern County, deputies say. New victim details released

Some new details trickled out Monday about the four people killed in a mass shooting in Mojave, the Kern County Sheriff’s Office said.

Investigators said one man and three women were the victims of the gun violence reported about 11:20 p.m. Sunday on H Street west of Highway 14 and south of Oak Creek Road in Mojave.

Authorities had not previously released the gender of the victims.

No information on exactly what happened shortly before midnight Sunday or who was involved was immediately released by the Kern County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to a house after a call reporting multiple people were shot, according to the sheriff’s office. All four were shot in the upper body.

One of the women died at Antelope Valley Hospital while the other three were pronounced dead at the scene, the sheriff’s office said.

“Homicide detectives responded and the investigation is ongoing,” the office said.

Mojave, population 3,600, is along an important rail line at an intersection of two state highways on the western side of the Mojave Desert about 70 miles north of Los Angeles.

The community is in a region with a history of gold and silver mining and is known for wind farms on nearby hills and the Mojave Air & Space Port, where aerospace companies such as Virgin Galactic have facilities.

Mass Shooting Tracker, a website, defines a mass shooting as a burst of violence in which at least four people were shot. The Mojave killing was the 223 such act so far this year in the US.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.