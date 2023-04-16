4 killed and multiple people injured in Alabama shooting tied to 16 year old's birthday party, police say

Four people were killed and multiple others injured in a shooting in Alabama Saturday night that was tied to a birthday party, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

The incident occurred at around 10:34 p.m. Saturday night near the 200 block of Broadnax Street in Dadeville, Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Sergeant Jeremy Burkett said in a news conference Sunday morning. Dadeville is located about two hours southeast of Birmingham.

"There were four lives tragically lost in this incident and there’s been a multitude of injuries," Burkett said.

Burkett did not share any information regarding what events led up to the shooting, or if any suspects were in custody.

Officials also did not share what kind of birthday party was connected to the shooting, but Superintendent of Tallapoosa County Schools Raymond Porter, who also spoke at the news conference, said counseling will be provided to students on Monday.

The shooting occurred at a birthday party for a 16-year-old and most of the victims are teenagers, Ben Hayes, a local pastor, told The Associated Press.

At least four people are dead and multiple others are injured following the overnight shooting in Dadeville. (WSFA)

President Joe Biden was briefed on the shooting in Dadeville and is monitoring the situation, according to a note from his team. Biden and the White House have been in contact with law enforcement officers and local officials to offer support.

Dadeville Chief of Police Jonathan Floyd described the city as "a tight knit community full of wonderful people."

"What we've dealt with is something that no community should have to endure," Floyd said. "I just ask for your patience, it's going to be a long process."

Burkett said the investigation into the incident is ongoing and encouraged anyone with information to come forward.

“This morning, I grieve with the people of Dadeville and my fellow Alabamians. Violent crime has NO place in our state, and we are staying closely updated by law enforcement as details emerge,” Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey said in a statement posted on Twitter Sunday.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com