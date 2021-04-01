Child among 4 killed in Southern California shooting
A gunman opened fire at an office building in Orange California, on Wednesday evening, killing four people — including a child — and critically wounding a female, authorities said.
Details: The female patient and the suspect were both being treated in a local hospital for gunshot wounds, Orange Police Department Lt. Jennifer Amat said at a briefing late Wednesday. The suspect was also in critical condition.
Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free
Today at 5:30pm, the Orange Police Department responded to a call of shots fired at 202 W. Lincoln Ave. Officers arrived...
Posted by Orange Police Department on Wednesday, March 31, 2021
Amat said earlier that when police arrived about 5:30p.m. shots were still being fired before an "officer-involved shooting occurred" and the suspect was transported to the hospital in police custody.
She could not confirm whether the suspect's gunshot wound was self-inflicted.
The shooting happened on the second floor of the two-story building on Lincoln Avenue in the city, some 30 miles southeast of Los Angeles, per Amat.
"It is a situation that was moving from different areas, so it's my understanding it's throughout that area," she said.
For the record: It's the third mass shooting in the U.S. in the past 15 days, after eight people, including six Asian women, were killed at a spa in Atlanta, Georgia, on March 16 and 10 others were killed at a supermarket in Boulder, Colorado, on March 22.
What they're saying: Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) tweeted, "Horrifying and heartbreaking. Our hearts are with the families impacted by this terrible tragedy tonight."
Rep. Katie Porter tweeted. "I'm deeply saddened by reports of a mass shooting in Orange County, and I’m continuing to keep victims and their loved ones in my thoughts as we continue to learn more."
Editor's note: This a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.
Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.