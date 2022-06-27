4 killed when stands collapse during bullfight in Colombia

Reuters Videos

STORY: Abortion rights and transgender rights were top of mind at San Francisco's Pride parade, where people held signs that read "Abort the Court" and "We dissent."People attending Pride celebrations hosted by LGBTQ+ communities across the United States this weekend expressed outrage at the Supreme Court's decision to overturn the constitutional right to abortion, and a wave of anti-transgender legislation.“We need to band together. Women, people of color and LGBT people, to stand up for our rights," said investment banker William Goran. "There are people who are threatened by us for whatever reasons. It all stems from hate, it all stems from fear.”For more than 50 years, LGBTQ+ people and supporters have marched on the last weekend in June to celebrate hard-won freedoms. But now many fear those freedoms are under threat."Things are really just going into to the past, we really should be going into the future," student Sarah Blaschka told Reuters.The marches commemorate protests that broke out after police raided a gay bar at the Stonewall Inn in New York City on June 28, 1969.LGBTQ leaders fear the abortion ruling by the court's conservative justices endangers personal freedom beyond abortion rights. In a concurring opinion, Justice Clarence Thomas wrote that the Court might reconsider other precedents, mentioning specifically the rulings protecting the rights to contraception, same-sex intimacy and gay marriage.