4 Kiski Township police officers resign; calls being forwarded to state police
Several Kiski Township police officers have resigned as of Friday morning, according to Sgt. Thomas Dessell.
Dessell confirmed to Channel 11 that as of 12:01 a.m., four officers, including the police secretary, resigned due to harassment and intimidation.
Pennsylvania State Police in Kiski said that because Kiski Township Police Department is a part-time police force, it is normal for state police to cover for them.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.
Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW
TRENDING NOW:
US government suit against UPMC and star surgeon moves forward Mount Lebanon school board member arrested in Florida, charged with sexual activity with a minor Penguins select Owen Pickering in first round of 2022 NHL Draft VIDEO: No arrests made in multiple North Side shootings, officers say they are working to close the cases DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts