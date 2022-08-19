4 Lafayette Jeff students arrested after fight near the school, cop put in chokehold

Jefferson High School

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A teenage boy put a Lafayette police officer in a chokehold as the officer tried to break up a fight among Jefferson High School students Thursday afternoon, according to police.

The group of teens gathered in a parking lot east of the school grounds and began to fight about 2:20 p.m. Thursday. Police said it appeared the fight was the continuation of a fight that happened at a party over summer break.

When Thursday's fight was over, police arrested three teenage girls and the boy accused of assaulting the officer.

The girls — 14, 15 and 17 year olds — are suspected of resisting law enforcement and battery. The 14-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of resisting law enforcement and battery on a police officer.

The Lafayette police bulletins indicate the victims of the fight were three girls — two 14 year olds and a 13 year old.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: 4 Lafayette Jeff students arrested after fight near the school