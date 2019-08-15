The 4-Letter Word Cannabis Investors Need to Know

Over the next decade, the global marijuana industry is expected to deliver once-in-a-generation-type growth potential. Following a year that saw worldwide licensed-store sales climb to $10.9 billion, projections from Arcview Market Research and BDS Analytics suggest that global weed sales could top $40 billion by 2024, with most investment banks on Wall Street looking for anywhere from $50 billion to $200 billion in annual sales by 2029 or 2030.

This forecasted surge in legal marijuana sales is why Wall Street and investors have been piling into cannabis stocks since the beginning of 2016. Even following four very rough months for pot stocks since the beginning of April, the industry's biggest names have risen by a quadruple-digit percentage in less than four years.

A gloved processor with scissors trimming a cannabis flower. More

The four-letter word pot stock investors need to know

But success as a cannabis stock investor is far from a given. That brings me to my main point about investing in marijuana stocks -- namely, that there's a four-letter word you're going to have to acquaint yourself with if you have any shot of succeeding as an investor in the cannabis space. And, no, it's not a swear word, although I could fully understand how the recent downtrend in pot stocks could trigger those sorts of emotions with certain investors.

If you want to be successful as a cannabis investor, the four-letter word you need to become familiar with is "time."

The marijuana industry is what I, personally, like to classify as a "next-big-thing investment." Sure, cannabis isn't exactly innovative, given the fact that it's a plant that's been around for a long time. But it does have next-big-thing growth potential, as described by its potential ascent from $10.9 billion in global worldwide sales to as much as $200 billion in a decade's time. You'd struggle to find a growth rate that high in other sectors and industries.

But the thing about next-big-thing investments is that investor expectations have, historically, always outrun the actual growth trajectories of these investments. Whether we're talking about the rise of the internet, business-to-business commerce, decoding the human genome, 3D printing, blockchain technology, or a host of other perceived-to-be game-changing investment opportunities, the expectations of Wall Street and investors easily outpaced the actual growth of these industries, at least in their early stages.

Another way to rephrase everything I've said here is this: The marijuana industry will need time to mature.

A businessman holding a stopwatch behind an ascending stack of gold coins. More