4 local massage parlors raided by police

Four local massage parlors were raided by police today in Beavercreek.

The Beavercreek Police Department and the Greene County ACE Task Force served search warrants at four different massage parlors as a part of an ongoing investigation.

The four massage parlors that were searched were Maya Massage in the 3000 block of Seajay Dr, Relaxation Massage in the 3000 block of Dayton-Xenia Rd, Jenny’s Massage Parlor in the 3000 block of Dayton-Xenia Rd, and Panda Massage in the 3000 block of Kemp Rd.

No arrests have been made at this time, according to Beavercreek Police, and the evidence that was collected is still being evaluated.