4 Loyal Payers Announce Quarterly Dividends

Four long-term dividend payers announced quarterly dividends on Friday.

Shares of Andersons Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) fell 5.55% to close at $22.97 on Friday although the company announced a quarterly dividend of 17 cents per common share, in line with the previous payment. The company will pay the dividend on Oct. 22 to shareholders of record as of Oct. 1. The ex-dividend date is Sept. 30.

Based on the closing price on Friday, the distribution generates a forward dividend yield of 2.8% versus the industry median of 2.13% and compared to the S&P 500 Index's yield of 1.97%.

Headquartered in Maumee, Ohio, the agribusiness company has continuously paid dividends since Jan. 21, 1997.

The trailing 12-month dividend per share increased 0.8% on average over the past five years.

The stock has fallen 23.2% year to date, and it underperformed the Nasdaq by 40%. The 52-week range is $22.92 to $41.10.

The stock has a market capitalization of $748.82 million, a price-earnings ratio of 18.38, a price-book ratio of 0.78 and a price-sales ratio of 0.13.

According to the Peter Lynch chart, the share price is trading above the earnings line indicating that the stock is not cheap.

Shares of Macy's Inc. (NYSE:M) fell 3.98% to close at $14.94 on Friday although the company announced a cash quarterly dividend of 37.75 cents per common share. The dividend will be paid on Oct. 1 to shareholders of record as of Sept. 13. The ex-dividend date is scheduled for Sept. 12.

Based on Friday's closing price, the payment produces a forward dividend yield of 9.7%, versus the industry median of 2.98% and the S&P 500 Index's yield of 1.97%.

Headquartered in Cincinnati, the department stores chain company has uninterruptedly paid dividends since July 1, 2003.

The trailing 12-month dividend per share was flat over the last five years.

The stock has fallen nearly 50% year to date and it underperformed the S&P 500 index by 63.4%. The 52-week range is $14.84 to $38.35. The market capitalization is $4.61 billion, the price-earnings ratio is 4.53, the price-book ratio is 0.74 and the price-sales ratio is 0.19.

The Peter Lynch chart suggests the stock is cheap.

Shares of Popular Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) declined 2.71% to close at $51.02 on Friday although the company announced a cash quarterly dividend of 30 cents per common share, in line with the previous distribution. The company will pay the dividend on Oct. 1 to shareholders of record as of Sept. 13. The ex-dividend date is Sept. 12.

Based on Friday's closing price, the distribution produces a 2.29% forward dividend yield, which is below the industry median of 3.31% and the S&P 500 index's yield of 1.97%.

Headquartered in Puerto Rico, the regional bank has, though not continuously, paid dividends since April 1, 1991.

The trailing 12-month dividend per share averaged a 1.8% increase every year over the last five years.

The stock has grown 8% year to date, but it underperformed the Nasdaq by 8.8%. The 52-week range is $44.22 to $58.99.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-earnings ratio of 8.69, a price-book ratio of 0.93 and a price-sales ratio of 2.05.

The Peter Lynch chart suggests the stock is not expensive.