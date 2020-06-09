4 main factors determine your risk of getting the coronavirus in any situation. Here's how daily activities stack up.





Pierre-Antoine Boureau handles a tape measure as he prepares the terrace of a restaurant for social distancing to help curb the spread of the coronavirus in Paris, June 1, 2020. More

As the US welcomes warmer weather and relaxed stay-at-home orders, a new type of day-to-day risk assessment is emerging as Americans evaluate the safety of their activities.

Experts have pinpointed a few factors that distinguish low- and high-risk situations.

"This virus really likes people being indoors in an enclosed space for prolonged periods of close face-to-face contact," William Schaffner, a professor of preventive medicine at Vanderbilt University, previously told Business Insider.

That's because the coronavirus primarily spreads via droplets that fly through the air when an infected person coughs, sneezes, or speaks. A recent study found your risk of infection primarily has to do with how close you get to people and for how long.

It's not surprising, then, that evidence increasingly shows that the risk of infection is higher in enclosed, crowded spaces where it's difficult to maintain 6 feet of social distance and people are in close contact.

Here's how daily activities stack up in terms of coronavirus risk, based on those four factors:

Your risk of infection is most likely lower outside than indoors. So camping, swimming, and hiking, for example, are low-risk activities compared to eating indoors at a restaurant, getting your hair cut, or attending an in-person worship service.

Indoor activities come with their own spectrum of risk — based on the factors listed above, exercising at a gym may come with less risk than partying at a nightclub, while shopping may be less risky than attending a party.

Ventilation and mask-wearing practices influence your risk, too

According to Schaffner, the most important thing to consider when evaluating an activity or a place is how well you can social distance.

"I'm most concerned about how far apart I am from my fellow patrons," he said, adding, "It continues to be prudent to keep as distant from people as possible," regardless of whether you're indoors or outside.

