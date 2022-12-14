4 Malaysian tourists in Dublin beaten by group of teens in 'racist attack'

19
Chandler Treon
·3 min read

Four Malaysian tourists were victims of an alleged "racist attack" in Dublin.

According to a Facebook post by former newscaster Norzie Pak Wan Chek, her niece was doing some last-minute shopping on Dec. 4 with a friend and her younger brother and sister before their early-morning flight back to Malaysia. Norzie told Malaysian news outlet Says that the four are aged between 18 and 27.

The tourists were in a local restaurant when a group of teenage boys began harassing them, throwing empty cans and fries from the floor at the four.

As more boys joined the group of teens, the tourists left the restaurant and headed to the bus station on foot; however, the group followed and escalated their harassment.

More from NextShark: No charges for driver who fatally struck California county official

The boys wouldn’t give up but quickly pursued and circled around them on their bicycles, occasionally braking hard near my niece and the rest to scare them. “I’ll f***ing kill you!” they threatened. Four boys removed their bicycle seatposts and started beating my niece at the back of her neck. My niece’s friend and brother quickly reacted by shielding her, not once laying a hand on the attackers as they were clearly outnumbered. The rest of the boys then stepped in and started punching the friend and my nephew in the arm, eyes and on their backs. The boys only left after my niece managed to dial 999 and got through to the police, while her younger sister screamed loudly for help. It was raining and dark.

After 30 minutes, police had not yet arrived. Instead, a Good Samaritan offered them a ride to the police station, which was only three minutes away.

In a video, a group can be seen riding away on bikes as the tourists yell out for help.

More from NextShark: Theft ring believed to be targeting Buddhist temples in North Texas

Norzie said Malaysian Foreign Minister Zambry Abdul Kadir, who had only been sworn-in the day before, personally contacted her and promised to take care of the four.

She wrote that the foreign minister called her within minutes after reaching out to the Wisma Putra, also known as the Malaysian Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Zambry had not officially begun his duties as foreign prime minister at the time.

More from NextShark: Florida woman receives life sentence following murder-for-hire plot involving FSU law professor

"Shortly after, the Secretary General had deployed Wisma Putra officers and the Malaysian embassy staff in Dublin who were already calling me to get things done and fast," she wrote in her post. "By 5am, the Chargè d’affaires in Dublin, Puan Nadzira Abd Razak and her colleague Thulianati Amira Zainal Abidin from MW Dublin were already at the airport providing medical and boarding assistance for those travelling home."

According to Says, Norzie was told by Dublin police that they were aware of the group of assailants as they are known nuisances. However, due to protections afforded to minors under local law, it is unlikely police will continue to pursue the case.

Related Stories:

More from NextShark: Korean entertainment CEO allegedly forced female trainees to send him risqué photos every week

Teens found guilty of shoving Asian woman into canal in Ireland

Dublin’s New Chinese Mayor Claps Back at Racist ‘No Bat’ Tweet From Politician

Asian Business Owners Knock Out Man Allegedly Harassing Them in Their Store in Ireland

Recommended Stories

  • Child sex-abuse victims battle time, money in effort to hold suspects accountable. These laws can help.

    A growing movement is allowing survivors of childhood sexual abuse to seek justice decades after their assaults.

  • ‘Quantum Leap’ Renewed for Season 2 at NBC

    The sci-fi sequel series has been a hit both on broadcast and on Peacock.

  • Japanese tourist arrested after assaulting Korean taxi driver for not understanding Japanese

    A Japanese tourist was arrested for violently assaulting a Korean taxi driver in late November due to his inability to speak Japanese. The incident was relayed in a statement from the Seoul Police on Tuesday. According to the report, a heavily intoxicated Japanese tourist hailed and entered a taxi in Gangnam, Seoul, and suddenly became aggressive after the driver could not understand what he was saying due to the language barrier.

  • Chinese girl treks alone for 40 minutes to ask stranger for homework help

    The unnamed third grade student reportedly hiked alone along a remote mountainous road in Sichuan province’s Chongqing municipality to the home of a stranger surnamed Ran, overcoming difficulties in life for the sake of her education. Speaking to Feidian Video, Ran said she had only met the girl once before being asked for homework help. Ran also told Feidian Video that she was deeply moved after learning that the girl traveled a long distance to see her.

  • Airbnb suspended almost 4,000 hosts and guests this year for violating its policy against discrimination

    Guests perceived as Black had the lowest percentage of their bookings confirmed of all racial groups, according to a new report from Airbnb.

  • Elderly woman kicked in stomach on SF Muni bus: 'As an Asian American, I don’t feel safe'

    San Francisco police are looking for a man who kicked a 79-year-old Indonesian woman in the stomach on a Muni bus earlier this month. The incident reportedly occurred on the morning of Dec. 3 as the victim, identified only as Lisa, boarded the 38 bus at Geary and Laguna on her way to work at Oracle Park. In an exclusive interview with ABC7 News anchor Dion Lim, Lisa described how it all happened in a matter of seconds.

  • Miami firefighter said he had no regrets after punching handcuffed patient on camera

    A Miami firefighter who is under investigation and has lost his job, said he had no regrets after video captured him punching a handcuffed patient in October.

  • Vietnam in big push to expand South China Sea outposts - U.S. think tank

    Vietnam has conducted a major expansion of dredging and landfill work at several of its South China Sea outposts in the second half of this year, signaling an intent to significantly fortify its claims in the disputed waterway, a U.S. think tank reported on Wednesday. Washington's Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) said the work in the Spratly Islands, which are also claimed by China and others, had created roughly 420 acres (170 hectares) of new land and brought the total area Vietnam had reclaimed in the past decade to 540 acres (220 hectares).

  • Why the majority of Britons think the Sussexes’ Netflix series was a bad idea

    A majority of Britons think it was wrong for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to release their Netflix documentary, according to a new poll.

  • Second suspect arrested in fatal road rage shooting of Dallas community leader

    A second suspect has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of an Asian American business owner and community leader in Dallas. Kameron Taylor, 28, was apprehended on Friday for the murder of Jin Shin in Fort Worth, Texas, on Aug. 15. The first suspect, 28-year-old Markynn Dmorous West, was arrested on Sept. 7 and indicted on Dec. 7.

  • City aiming for police to be outfitted with new service weapon by early spring 2023

    The city is moving away from the Sig Sauer P320, after officers on three occasions reported the gun fired without a trigger pull.

  • Private Space Firm Blows up Space Station Module—and That's a Good Thing

    Private space company Sierra Space announced yesterday that it successfully completed a stress test last month on an in-development astronaut habitat—a test that involved the pumping of gas into the inflatable module until it blew apart. This is the second successful test, following one earlier this year in July.

  • 'Too old to work in China:' 50-yr-old flight attendant learns new languages to land foreign airline job

    A Chinese flight attendant is being lauded online for working hard to improve herself and securing a job at an international airline at age 50. The woman, surnamed Hu, lost her previous job at Norwegian Air Shuttle last year following a “company restructuring,” reported South China Morning Post. Since Chinese airlines do not accept cabin crew applicants over the age of 40, Hu worked on improving her English and studying Finnish to prepare to apply to foreign airlines.

  • China removes diplomats involved in Manchester consulate violence, UK says

    China has removed six diplomats from its consulate in Manchester, England, where violence broke out in October as officials clashed with pro-Hong Kong independence protesters. The news was confirmed by U.K. Foreign Secretary James Cleverly. Among those recalled to Beijing was Consul-General Zheng Xiyuan, who headed the consulate.

  • Las Vegas man sentenced for shooting Chinatown waiter 11 times

    A man who repeatedly shot a restaurant worker in Las Vegas’ Chinatown last year has been sentenced to seven-to-18 years in prison. Rashawn Gaston-Anderson, 24, was silent at his sentencing hearing on Monday, according to the Associated Press. Last month, he pleaded guilty to felony mayhem and attempted robbery with a weapon, dodging trial with a plea deal that could lead to the dismissal of three other cases against him.

  • He’s a U.S. citizen, but ICE detained him and tried to deport him. Now he’s getting $150k

    “Cases like mine are important because it helps agencies like ICE realize that what they are doing is completely wrong.”

  • Children's torture chambers found in liberated territories

    During the occupation of Kharkiv and Kherson Oblasts, the Russian military set up torture chambers for children who, in their opinion, offered resistance. Source: Dmytro Lubinets, Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights, during a briefing at Ukraine-Ukrinform media centre on 14 December Quote: "Yes, it's true [there are torture chambers for children - ed.

  • Singaporean woman buys Louis Vuitton bag, receives empty box

    A woman in Singapore was left in shock after realizing that the box of her recently purchased Louis Vuitton bag was empty. TikTok user @annapooty shared her shocking first Louis Vuitton experience in a video uploaded on Sunday. In the now-viral clip, which has already garnered over 249,009 views, the TikTok user shares that she spent 2,400 Singaporean dollars (approximately $1,770) on a bag at a Louis Vuitton store in Singapore’s Marina Bay Sands.

  • Ecuador's trade agreement with China is 'practically closed,' says Lasso

    Ecuadorian President Guillermo Lasso said on Wednesday that the country is on the verge of closing a free trade agreement with China, a deal that would increase exports and boost employment in the South American country's manufacturing industry. "A highly efficient negotiation has been carried out in less than 10 months and I can confirm that the agreement is practically closed," Lasso said during a meeting of businessmen from China and Latin America in the city of Guayaquil. Ecuador started negotiating with Beijing in February, aiming to seal an agreement by the end of this year.

  • Duval schools janitor accused of raping child impregnated an underage victim, court documents say

    Court documents show a Duval County Public Schools accused of raping a child impregnated at least one underage victim.