4 Marijuana Stocks to Absolutely not Buy in 2019

A closer look at 2018 reveals a bifurcated year for the marijuana industry. On one hand, it gained validity like never before with Canada legalizing recreational weed, and a handful of U.S. states and other foreign countries giving the green light to cannabis use in some capacity. What had once been a taboo industry has become a legitimate means to make money in a number of key markets.

On the other hand, marijuana stock investors suffered through a miserable year, with most pot stocks ending lower by a double-digit percentage. And with cannabis shortages extending into 2019 and competition being fierce, there are no guarantees that marijuana stocks fare better this year.

As I look around at the more than four dozen marijuana stocks with a market cap in excess of $200 million, a few stand out as particularly avoidable in 2019. Here are four pot stocks to absolutely not buy.

An up-close flowering cannabis plant. More

Image source: Getty Images.

Aurora Cannabis

Arguably the most polarizing pot stock of them all, Aurora Cannabis (NYSE: ACB) still looks like one to avoid in 2019.

Most investors are infatuated with Aurora Cannabis because they believe production is everything -- and it's not. Aurora is on track to become the leading producer by peak annual output. Following its ICC Labs acquisition, the company appears to be on pace for 700,000 kilograms in what this author estimates for peak annual output. Mind you, this could go substantially higher should Aurora choose to develop land owned by ICC Labs and MedReleaf. Though this production is bound to help Aurora secure supply deals and lower its per-gram growing costs, there are more than enough questions left unanswered to keep investors on the sidelines this year.

For starters, when will Aurora stop walking all over its shareholders with bought-deal offerings and dilutive acquisitions? No marijuana company has abused its shareholders more than Aurora, which has ballooned its outstanding share count from 16 million at the end of fiscal 2014 to probably more than 1 billion by the second quarter of fiscal 2019. This rising share count weighs on the value of existing shares, and makes it that much more difficult for Aurora Cannabis to generate a meaningful per-share profit.

There's also the little fact that Aurora Cannabis probably won't be profitable on an operating basis in 2019. Sure, it's received some help from derivatives, marketable security revaluation, and fair-value adjustments to biological assets. But when push comes to shove, it's losing money purely on an operating basis. Even with a surge in sales this year, operating losses may continue.

A large sign outside of a cannabis dispensary that reads, in large white block lettering, Marijuana. More