These 4 Measures Indicate That 3P Learning (ASX:3PL) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. We note that 3P Learning Limited (ASX:3PL) does have debt on its balance sheet. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

See our latest analysis for 3P Learning

How Much Debt Does 3P Learning Carry?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that 3P Learning had AU$24.0k of debt in December 2018, down from AU$20.0m, one year before. But it also has AU$10.1m in cash to offset that, meaning it has AU$10.0m net cash.

ASX:3PL Historical Debt, July 30th 2019 More

How Strong Is 3P Learning's Balance Sheet?

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that 3P Learning had liabilities of AU$26.3m due within 12 months and liabilities of AU$2.43m due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of AU$10.1m as well as receivables valued at AU$11.5m due within 12 months. So its liabilities total AU$7.13m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

Of course, 3P Learning has a market capitalization of AU$139.3m, so these liabilities are probably manageable. However, we do think it is worth keeping an eye on its balance sheet strength, as it may change over time. While it does have liabilities worth noting, 3P Learning also has more cash than debt, so we're pretty confident it can manage its debt safely.

It is just as well that 3P Learning's load is not too heavy, because its EBIT was down 27% over the last year. When it comes to paying off debt, falling earnings are no more useful than sugary sodas are for your health. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine 3P Learning's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. 3P Learning may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. Looking at the most recent three years, 3P Learning recorded free cash flow of 25% of its EBIT, which is weaker than we'd expect. That's not great, when it comes to paying down debt.