These 4 Measures Indicate That AdEPT Technology Group (LON:ADT) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital. When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. We note that AdEPT Technology Group plc (LON:ADT) does have debt on its balance sheet. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is AdEPT Technology Group's Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at March 2019 AdEPT Technology Group had debt of UK£40.9m, up from UK£30.8m in one year. However, because it has a cash reserve of UK£7.65m, its net debt is less, at about UK£33.3m.

How Healthy Is AdEPT Technology Group's Balance Sheet?

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that AdEPT Technology Group had liabilities of UK£13.9m falling due within a year, and liabilities of UK£47.3m due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of UK£7.65m and UK£8.46m worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by UK£45.1m.

AdEPT Technology Group has a market capitalization of UK£87.7m, so it could very likely raise cash to ameliorate its balance sheet, if the need arose. However, it is still worthwhile taking a close look at its ability to pay off debt.

In order to size up a company's debt relative to its earnings, we calculate its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) divided by its interest expense (its interest cover). The advantage of this approach is that we take into account both the absolute quantum of debt (with net debt to EBITDA) and the actual interest expenses associated with that debt (with its interest cover ratio).

AdEPT Technology Group has a debt to EBITDA ratio of 3.3 and its EBIT covered its interest expense 3.6 times. Taken together this implies that, while we wouldn't want to see debt levels rise, we think it can handle its current leverage. Notably, AdEPT Technology Group's EBIT was pretty flat over the last year, which isn't ideal given the debt load. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine AdEPT Technology Group's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. So the logical step is to look at the proportion of that EBIT that is matched by actual free cash flow. Happily for any shareholders, AdEPT Technology Group actually produced more free cash flow than EBIT over the last three years. That sort of strong cash conversion gets us as excited as the crowd when the beat drops at a Daft Punk concert.