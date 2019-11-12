These 4 Measures Indicate That Akastor (OB:AKA) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital. It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. We note that Akastor ASA (OB:AKA) does have debt on its balance sheet. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

View our latest analysis for Akastor

What Is Akastor's Net Debt?

As you can see below, at the end of September 2019, Akastor had kr1.99b of debt, up from kr423.0m a year ago. Click the image for more detail. However, it does have kr221.0m in cash offsetting this, leading to net debt of about kr1.77b.

OB:AKA Historical Debt, November 12th 2019 More

A Look At Akastor's Liabilities

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Akastor had liabilities of kr3.52b due within 12 months and liabilities of kr3.22b due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of kr221.0m as well as receivables valued at kr649.0m due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by kr5.87b.

This deficit casts a shadow over the kr2.46b company, like a colossus towering over mere mortals. So we definitely think shareholders need to watch this one closely. At the end of the day, Akastor would probably need a major re-capitalization if its creditors were to demand repayment.

We use two main ratios to inform us about debt levels relative to earnings. The first is net debt divided by earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), while the second is how many times its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) covers its interest expense (or its interest cover, for short). The advantage of this approach is that we take into account both the absolute quantum of debt (with net debt to EBITDA) and the actual interest expenses associated with that debt (with its interest cover ratio).

Akastor's net debt is 4.7 times its EBITDA, which is a significant but still reasonable amount of leverage. But its EBIT was about 1k times its interest expense, implying the company isn't really paying full freight on that debt. Even if not sustainable, that is a good sign. Notably, Akastor's EBIT launched higher than Elon Musk, gaining a whopping 555% on last year. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Akastor can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.