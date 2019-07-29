These 4 Measures Indicate That AKKA Technologies (EPA:AKA) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. We note that AKKA Technologies SE (EPA:AKA) does have debt on its balance sheet. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does AKKA Technologies Carry?

As you can see below, AKKA Technologies had €551.0m of debt at December 2018, down from €625.9m a year prior. However, it does have €271.8m in cash offsetting this, leading to net debt of about €279.2m.

ENXTPA:AKA Historical Debt, July 29th 2019

A Look At AKKA Technologies's Liabilities

The latest balance sheet data shows that AKKA Technologies had liabilities of €477.4m due within a year, and liabilities of €520.2m falling due after that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of €271.8m as well as receivables valued at €348.0m due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling €377.8m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

While this might seem like a lot, it is not so bad since AKKA Technologies has a market capitalization of €1.27b, and so it could probably strengthen its balance sheet by raising capital if it needed to. But we definitely want to keep our eyes open to indications that its debt is bringing too much risk.

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). The advantage of this approach is that we take into account both the absolute quantum of debt (with net debt to EBITDA) and the actual interest expenses associated with that debt (with its interest cover ratio).

With a debt to EBITDA ratio of 2.2, AKKA Technologies uses debt artfully but responsibly. And the fact that its trailing twelve months of EBIT was 7.2 times its interest expenses harmonizes with that theme. Also relevant is that AKKA Technologies has grown its EBIT by a very respectable 22% in the last year, thus enhancing its ability to pay down debt. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if AKKA Technologies can strengthen its balance sheet over time.