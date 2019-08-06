These 4 Measures Indicate That Amsterdam Commodities (AMS:ACOMO) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. We note that Amsterdam Commodities N.V. (AMS:ACOMO) does have debt on its balance sheet. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is Amsterdam Commodities's Debt?

As you can see below, Amsterdam Commodities had €98.8m of debt at June 2019, down from €112.0m a year prior. And it doesn't have much cash, so its net debt is about the same.

ENXTAM:ACOMO Historical Debt, August 6th 2019 More

How Strong Is Amsterdam Commodities's Balance Sheet?

According to the last reported balance sheet, Amsterdam Commodities had liabilities of €144.6m due within 12 months, and liabilities of €23.2m due beyond 12 months. Offsetting this, it had €1.02m in cash and €104.7m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities total €62.0m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

Given Amsterdam Commodities has a market capitalization of €459.5m, it's hard to believe these liabilities pose much threat. However, we do think it is worth keeping an eye on its balance sheet strength, as it may change over time.

In order to size up a company's debt relative to its earnings, we calculate its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) divided by its interest expense (its interest cover). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

Amsterdam Commodities's net debt of 1.9 times EBITDA suggests graceful use of debt. And the fact that its trailing twelve months of EBIT was 9.7 times its interest expenses harmonizes with that theme. Amsterdam Commodities grew its EBIT by 5.7% in the last year. That's far from incredible but it is a good thing, when it comes to paying off debt. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Amsterdam Commodities can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. So it's worth checking how much of that EBIT is backed by free cash flow. Over the most recent three years, Amsterdam Commodities recorded free cash flow worth 70% of its EBIT, which is around normal, given free cash flow excludes interest and tax. This free cash flow puts the company in a good position to pay down debt, when appropriate.