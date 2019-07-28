These 4 Measures Indicate That Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Is Using Debt Extensively

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. As with many other companies Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) makes use of debt. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Asbury Automotive Group Carry?

As you can see below, at the end of March 2019, Asbury Automotive Group had US$2.04b of debt, up from US$1.83b a year ago. Click the image for more detail. Net debt is about the same, since the it doesn't have much cash.

How Strong Is Asbury Automotive Group's Balance Sheet?

The latest balance sheet data shows that Asbury Automotive Group had liabilities of US$1.42b due within a year, and liabilities of US$983.5m falling due after that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$10.9m as well as receivables valued at US$115.1m due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling US$2.27b more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

Given this deficit is actually higher than the company's market capitalization of US$1.75b, we think shareholders really should watch Asbury Automotive Group's debt levels, like a parent watching their child ride a bike for the first time. In the scenario where the company had to clean up its balance sheet quickly, it seems likely shareholders would suffer extensive dilution.

We use two main ratios to inform us about debt levels relative to earnings. The first is net debt divided by earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), while the second is how many times its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) covers its interest expense (or its interest cover, for short). The advantage of this approach is that we take into account both the absolute quantum of debt (with net debt to EBITDA) and the actual interest expenses associated with that debt (with its interest cover ratio).

With a net debt to EBITDA ratio of 5.3, it's fair to say Asbury Automotive Group does have a significant amount of debt. But the good news is that it boasts fairly comforting interest cover of 3.7 times, suggesting it can responsibly service its obligations. However, one redeeming factor is that Asbury Automotive Group grew its EBIT at 15% over the last 12 months, boosting its ability to handle its debt. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Asbury Automotive Group's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward.