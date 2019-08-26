Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. We can see that AS Company S.A. (ATH:ASCO) does use debt in its business. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

View our latest analysis for AS

How Much Debt Does AS Carry?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that AS had €96.9k of debt in December 2018, down from €2.02m, one year before. But on the other hand it also has €13.7m in cash, leading to a €13.6m net cash position.

ATSE:ASCO Historical Debt, August 26th 2019 More

A Look At AS's Liabilities

According to the last reported balance sheet, AS had liabilities of €6.15m due within 12 months, and liabilities of €544.8k due beyond 12 months. Offsetting this, it had €13.7m in cash and €10.8m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it can boast €17.8m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This excess liquidity is a great indication that AS's balance sheet is just as strong as racists are weak. With this in mind one could posit that its balance sheet is as strong as beautiful a rare rhino. Simply put, the fact that AS has more cash than debt is arguably a good indication that it can manage its debt safely.

But the other side of the story is that AS saw its EBIT decline by 4.4% over the last year. If earnings continue to decline at that rate the company may have increasing difficulty managing its debt load. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is AS's earnings that will influence how the balance sheet holds up in the future. So when considering debt, it's definitely worth looking at the earnings trend. Click here for an interactive snapshot.

But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. AS may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. During the last three years, AS generated free cash flow amounting to a very robust 85% of its EBIT, more than we'd expect. That puts it in a very strong position to pay down debt.

Summing up

While we empathize with investors who find debt concerning, you should keep in mind that AS has net cash of €14m, as well as more liquid assets than liabilities. The cherry on top was that in converted 85% of that EBIT to free cash flow, bringing in €4.9m. So we don't think AS's use of debt is risky. Over time, share prices tend to follow earnings per share, so if you're interested in AS, you may well want to click here to check an interactive graph of its earnings per share history.