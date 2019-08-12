These 4 Measures Indicate That Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación (BME:A3M) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. We can see that Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, S.A. (BME:A3M) does use debt in its business. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?
When Is Debt A Problem?
Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.
What Is Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación's Net Debt?
You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of June 2019 Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación had €283.9m of debt, an increase on €241.7m, over one year. On the flip side, it has €74.3m in cash leading to net debt of about €209.5m.
How Strong Is Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación's Balance Sheet?
We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación had liabilities of €507.1m falling due within a year, and liabilities of €355.1m due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had €74.3m in cash and €279.0m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities total €508.9m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.
This deficit is considerable relative to its market capitalization of €740.4m, so it does suggest shareholders should keep an eye on Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación's use of debt. Should its lenders demand that it shore up the balance sheet, shareholders would likely face severe dilution.
We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). Thus we consider debt relative to earnings both with and without depreciation and amortization expenses.
Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación has a low net debt to EBITDA ratio of only 1.1. And its EBIT easily covers its interest expense, being 20.4 times the size. So we're pretty relaxed about its super-conservative use of debt. While Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación doesn't seem to have gained much on the EBIT line, at least earnings remain stable for now. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.
Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. So it's worth checking how much of that EBIT is backed by free cash flow. During the last three years, Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación produced sturdy free cash flow equating to 77% of its EBIT, about what we'd expect. This cold hard cash means it can reduce its debt when it wants to.
Our View
Both Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación's ability to to cover its interest expense with its EBIT and its conversion of EBIT to free cash flow gave us comfort that it can handle its debt. On the other hand, its level of total liabilities makes us a little less comfortable about its debt. Considering this range of data points, we think Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación is in a good position to manage its debt levels. But a word of caution: we think debt levels are high enough to justify ongoing monitoring. We'd be motivated to research the stock further if we found out that Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación insiders have bought shares recently. If you would too, then you're in luck, since today we're sharing our list of reported insider transactions for free.
At the end of the day, it's often better to focus on companies that are free from net debt. You can access our special list of such companies (all with a track record of profit growth). It's free.
